On March 11, 2022, a video of a 21-year-old girl revealing how she became a victim of grooming jihad in Ramgarh, Jharkhand was shared on Twitter. The victim described how the accused, Hasnain Ansari, disguised himself as Aman Mehto in order to befriend her. He raped her after promising to marry her and secretly filmed obscene videos of her. After his identity was revealed, he posted the videos on social media.

“Seema Kumari (name changed), 21-Year-old as per her Adhar Card accused one Hasnain Ansari of introducing himself as ‘Aman Mehto’ He lured her into a relationship, recorded their sexual act & shared online. An FIR (number-69/22) registered at Ramgarh PS on 10 March”, read the Tweet by Swarajya journalist Subhi Vishwakarma.

Along with the girl’s confession, Swarajya journalist Subhi Vishwakarma has shared the accounts of the victim’s brother and father, who both testified that a Muslim youth named Hasnain Ansari lured the 21-year-old by faking his identity. He made obscene videos of her without her knowledge and leaked them online after his identity was revealed.

The journalist has also shared the statement issued by the Jharkhand police pertaining to the case and that of a local activist who had helped the victim’s family.

The Jharkhand victim’s confession

In the first video shared by the journalist, the victim is heard saying that the accused reportedly befriended her by introducing himself as Aman Mehto. She claimed that accused Hasnain Ansari always wore a tilak and swore in the name of God. This convinced her that the accused was a Hindu. The girl further said that the accused promised to marry her. She accepted the proposal thinking of him to be a Hindu.

The accused also revealed how Hasnain Ansari continued to take her to restaurants where he would spike her food. When the victim began feeling sedated, he would ask her to rest for a while in a nearby room before returning home. Whenever the victim went into the room, the accused made objectionable videos of her. “I had no idea what was going on with me in that sedated state,” the victim said, adding that when Ansari’s identity was revealed, she told him she did not want to be associated with him. He then began blackmailing her by threatening to make the obscene videos, he had recorded, go viral.

“When I told him he should have revealed his identity, Ansari replied that I would not have befriended him if he had. He had already recorded the obscene videos by the time I discovered he was a Muslim. When I refused to talk to him after his identity was revealed, he started blackmailing me to make the video public. I was so terrified that I didn’t tell anyone about the incident and switched off my mobile. Ansari then shared the videos online,” said Seema Kumari (name changed).

‘He tricked my sister’, the victim’s brother says he wore tilak and kalawa to avoid any kind of suspicion

The victim’s brother also revealed how Hasnain Ansari lured her sister by pretending to be a Hindu. He wore a Chandan tikka and Kalawa (a scared thread that Hindus wear) around his wrist to avoid any kind of suspicion. She loved him thinking him to be a Hindu, but today we got to know that he is a Muslim. He has wronged my sister. He made obscene videos of her without her knowledge and made it public. Today, we are not being able to face anyone. I want justice and nothing else,” rued the brother of the victim.

‘Hasnain Ansari pretended to be a Hindu to lure my daughter’: The victim’s father

Seema Kumari’s father echoed what his son said. He also revealed that Hasnain Ansari pretended to be a Hindu in order to entice her daughter. He secretly recorded her offensive videos and threatened to make them viral if she did not accompany him. He shared those explicit videos on social media.

A local Hindu activist, who has helped the poor family in their quest for justice, said that the police has assured them that appropriate action would be taken in the next 24 hours. If not, the members of the Hindu Samaj Party would take action, said the activist.

What is the Jharkhand police saying

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand police said that a case has been registered against Hasnain Ansari, based on a complaint filed by the victim. The victim has accused Hasnain Ansari of raping her on the pretext of a false promise of marriage. The police said that nowhere in the complaint has the girl mentioned that Ansari hid his religious identity to lure her.

He went on to say that the alleged tape is being looked into. If it is discovered that the videos were leaked online, relevant sections of the Information Technology Act will be included in the FIR against Hasnain Ansari. He went on to say that the FIR has currently been filed under IPC section 376 (rape). The police also confirmed that the accused has not been arrested yet.