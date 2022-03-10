Noida jinx broken and more: Mahant of Gorakhpeeth breaks two political superstitions with thumping UP victory

As Bharatiya Janata Party approaches a historic win in Uttar Pradesh, it is all set to break the jinx associated with state politics. Mahant of Gorakhpeeth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, faced the challenge of breaking the infamous jinx in UP.

‘CM that visits Noida does not come back to power’

There was a superstition that if a Chief Minister visits Noida during his tenure in Uttar Pradesh, it would be impossible to make a comeback in the next Assembly elections. Because of the superstition, Noida faced hardship as no CM was ready to visit the constituency while in the office. CM Yogi Adityanath did not care about the superstition and visited Noida and Bijnour multiple times. These two cities carried the weight of superstition on them for a long time.

In August 2021, CM Yogi had visited Noida and said he was CM of the whole state and could not be attached to personal ambitions. He said, “If Noida and Bijnore are considered a jinx, it cannot come in the way of my work.” He added that BJP had won Lok Sabha elections and several other polls after he visited Noida. “I’m a man who believes in God, but not superstition or orthodoxy. I pray, visit temples, follow the traditions of my order, and I reject the idea of any heaven that may accrue due to following superstitions. I want to achieve rewards through my karma,” he added.

‘A party cannot come in power for two consecutive terms’

Another superstition associated with UP is that no political party can come back in power for two consecutive terms. However, the superstition has been broken, and for the first time in 36 years, the Chief Minister of the ruling party is getting re-elected for the second consecutive term.

Notably, CM Yogi was confident that he would come back as CM and even said in an interview with Times Now that “I will come back”. In February, during an interview with Times Now, when journalist Navika asked him that there was a saying that no CM comes back to power in UP for second consecutive terms, CM Yogi interrupted her and said, “I will come back”.

A superstition that still lingered

There is one superstition that seems to linger in future too. There is a saying that the party that wins the Hastinapur seat in the Meerut constituency would form the government. BJP is all set to win the seat with a huge margin.

2 मिथक-



1- जो पार्टी मेरठ की हस्तिनापुर सीट जीतती है, उसकी सरकार बनती है। यहां से BJP प्रत्याशी करीब 10 हजार वोटों से आगे है।



2- जो CM एक बार नोएडा आया, वो दोबारा CM नहीं बना। यह मिथक टूटने की तरफ है। — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 10, 2022

A welcoming change in UP politics

The Saffron-clad monk has broken the superstitions associated with UP politics and showed how good governance can do wonders in a state where caste and religion-based politics had always been the main topic of discussion during elections. Popular as Maharaj Ji, CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to rule the state for the second term.