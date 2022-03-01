Despite being snubbed by Poland’s Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, for propagating false information, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tuesday, sent out another tweet to attack Indian Embassy in Poland. However, in her haste to do so, she landed up making a mockery of herself as she went on to share the plight of a student stranded in Kyiv instead of Poland.

On March 1, 2022, the Shiv Sena MP used Twitter to re-post a clip from the news agency NDTV in order to once again vilify the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland. She captioned her Tweet as, “Hello @IndiainPoland another fake news for you to RT”.

Hello @IndiainPoland another fake news for you to RT https://t.co/weWgXRlbvb — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 1, 2022

The student speaking in the video shared by NDTV was Shreya, a trapped Indian in Kyiv. Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was undoubtedly so outraged by yesterday’s humiliation, that she directed it at Indian Embassy in Poland, despite the NDTV Tweet clearly mentioning that the student was in Kyiv.

This is undoubtedly erroneous as Kyiv is the capital city of Ukraine and the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland may only assist Indian people stranded in Poland’s border areas or seeking entry into the country. They can’t aid students stuck in Ukraine, no matter how hard they try, until they fly to the country’s borders. A fundamental understanding that the Shiv Sena MP should perhaps brush up on before sending out such erroneous tweets that simply serve to embarrass her.

Priyanka Chaturvedi’s effort to mock the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland boomeranged at her. Netizens used the opportunity to give some geography lessons to the Shiv Sena MP.

Madamji, Kiev is not in Poland. It’s in a country called Ukraine.https://t.co/W6Bh38ldOX — Eztainutlacatl (@cbkwgl) March 1, 2022

Many social media users highlighted that Kyiv was in Ukraine and that Priyanka was harassing the Indian embassy in Poland.

Dumbfuck bimbow. Keiv is in Ukraine. Why are you harassing the polish ambassador,? https://t.co/koNsU4d66S — /root:# (@pinakapaaNi) March 1, 2022

Another social media user said people like Priyanka Chaturvedi should be barred from tweeting in such crucial times. The user further said that she is clueless about diplomacy and has zero understanding of geopolitics.

People like her should be barred from tweeting at such crucial times. This is not the time for your dirty politics. Zero understanding on Geopolitics. Clueless on diplomacy and just being self-centered.



Cool down Priyanka. There are bigger things to do. https://t.co/yeJX8antEF — Pragya Rathore (@pragsrats) March 1, 2022

“I think she has a lack of knowledge in geography,” said another social media user.

I think she has lack of knowledge in Geography https://t.co/d9c76m2j3I — Santosh Yellapragada 🇮🇳 (@santoshyellapra) March 1, 2022

Priyanka Chaturvedi embarrasses herself after making fallacious claims about Indians being stopped from entering Poland on Ukraine border

On February 28 too, the Shiv Sena MP had embarrassed herself after she claimed that Indians are not being allowed by Poland to enter from Ukraine’s border. Chaturvedi had tagged Poland’s Embassy in India and said entry to Poland was being denied to lots of Indian students. She further alleged those students who were allowed entry on Sunday were sent back.

No sooner she Tweeted, Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India, refuted the claims and snubbed her for spreading fake news. Burakowski requested Chaturvedi to check her sources before posting anything on social media. He said the Polish government did not deny entry to anyone from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a popular social media user going by the handle @Scar3rd has claimed that the Poland government has complained to India of unprovoked harassment of the Polish Ambassador by an Indian Rajya Sabha MP.

Breaking: Poland govt complains to India of unprovoked harassment of Polish Ambassador by an Indian RS MP — Scar (@Scar3rd) February 28, 2022

India to operate buses on the Ukrainian side for Indians

As per the latest advisory by the Embassy of India in Poland, ten buses have started operating at Shehyni on the Ukraine side of the border.

The buses would take the Indian citizens to other border checkpoints for transit entry into Poland. The buses would drive through Krakowiec and Budomierz border checkpoints and drop students at the residential accommodation arranged by the Embassy at Rzeszow, Poland.

The aim is to reduce the crowding at Shehyni and provide Indian nationals safe environment. The buses are exclusively arranged for those who are stuck at the Shehyni border. The embassy has further urged the Indians lodged in Lviv to stay put and wait for the congestion at the Shehyni border to ease. The government of Poland had also earlier declared that Indian students will not be asked to produce visas.