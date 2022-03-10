On March 9, Shanti Dhariwal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Rajasthan, during his address in Assembly, said the state is at number one in rape cases and mentioned, “Rajasthan has always been a region of ‘manly’ persons”. He said, “There is no doubt in the fact that we are at number one in rape cases. Why are we ahead in rape cases? Is there some fault within us? What can we do? Rajasthan has always been the state of ‘mards’ (men).”

Notably, when Dhariwal made a comment, some ministers could be heard laughing in the background. Shehzad wrote, “SHOCKING. DISGUSTING. BUT NOT SURPRISING. Rajasthan’s cabinet minister laughs & says in the assembly that Rajasthan is number 1 in rape because it is a “state of men” (mardon ka Pradesh). LEGITIMISING RAPE. AFTER KARNATAKA CONGRESS MLA NOW THIS.” He also questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Vadra over the issue.

Dhariwal’s comment sparked outrage across platforms. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission of Women (NCW), said the department would take strict action against the minister. She said, “Rajasthan Government has Ministers like these that’s why women of the State are suffering gruesome gender crimes, and police are just don’t do anything. How will women of the state feel safe if it has Ministers like these? NCW is taking strong action against Mr Dhariwal.”

Dr Satish Poonia, State President of the BJP in Rajasthan, said, “The shameless confession of being number one in rape in the state and crass statement towards women in the name of men is not only an insult to the women of the state but has also brought down the dignity of men.” He also questioned if Priyanka Gandhi would comment on the matter.

Author Shefali Vaidya said, “Congress minister Shanti Dhariwal from Rajasthan jokes about the high number of rapes in Rajasthan by saying ‘Rajasthan is a state of men’ and other MLAs laugh.” She pointed towards the slogan given by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during UP elections, ‘Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun’ (I am a woman, and I can fight).

Rajasthan Congress has a history of derogatory comments towards women

This is not the first time Rajasthan Congress leaders have made a derogatory comment towards women. In October 2021, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra made demeaning remarks against female employees at a women empowerment event. “As the chief of my department, I must say whichever school has more women staffers, squabbles are bound to happen for various reasons. Sometimes I see the school principal taking Saridon (a medicine to cure headache), sometimes the female teachers are fighting amongst themselves to go home early or for transfers,” Dotasra said, further mocking women at workplaces. Dotasra further claimed that the Congress-led Rajasthan government always ensures the security and comfort of women and gives them preferred postings in jobs, “yet they are found fighting.”

In November 2021, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said that the roads in his village should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. In March 2019, Congress MLA Divya Maderna had organised an event to thank the panchayats under the Orian constituency for winning the by-election to the assembly constituency. The Sarpanch of Khetasar panchayat, Chandu Devi, was one of the invitees to the event. During the thank you meeting, Chandu Devi went to sit on an empty chair that was kept beside the Divya Maderna, but the MLA prevented her from doing so and asked her to sit among the audience. After this, Chandu Devi silently went away and sat on the ground along with other people.