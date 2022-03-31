On March 31, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sanjeev Khanna directed Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Sharad Yadav to vacate government accommodation by May 31, 2022. Notably, Yadav has been directed to file an unconditional undertaking in the matter, and if he failed to do so, the extension would not be provided.

Yadav was directed by the Delhi High Court on March 15, 2022, to vacate the accommodation at 7 Tughlaq Road by March 31, 2022. He had filed a plea in Supreme Court against the judgement.

The Supreme Court made it clear in the order that they were giving an extension only because Yadav was unwell and had to undergo dialysis every week. Appearing for Yadav, Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal had informed the court that Yadav had been on the ventilator for 22 days and asked for more time to vacate the bungalow.

The court had earlier directed Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Sanjay Jain, to take instructions in the matter. ASG informed the court that a month extension could be provided to Yadav. He said the extension had been provided on humanitarian grounds. Sibal argued that a month’s time would not be sufficient considering his health condition. The court noted Sibal submitted that if reasonable time was given to Yadav, he would vacate the premises.

The court said in the order, “having heard the Ld. Counsels, on humanitarian grounds, the petitioner is granted time till May 31 to vacate the premises. He is to file an unconditional undertaking stating the same. If the undertaking is not given, he will not have the benefit of the order.”

Four years since he was disqualified from Rajya Sabha

On March 15, in its order, Delhi High Court said that it had been four years since Sharad Yadav was disqualified from Rajya Sabha. The double bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla directed the former MP to vacate the bungalow in 15 days. Notably, an interim order was passed by a single judge bench in 2017 in which he was allowed to use official perks and facilities of MP till the petition was decided. In 2018, the apex court modified the order and allowed him only to use the accommodation but stripped him from his salary and other benefits.

Disqualification of Sharad Yadav

In 2017, Sharad Yadav was disqualified from Rajya Sabha by chairman Venkaiah Naidu based on the petition filed by JD(U). In the petition, the party had sought his disqualification on the basis of the accusations that he was taking part in anti-party activities. Yadav formed a party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, after leaving JD(U) formally in 2018. Later, his party was merged with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).