Residential societies in Surat have put up banners on their gates and compound walls informing about the decision taken by the societies not to rent shops or houses to non-Hindus. In the Varachha area of Surat, such banners were seen on the gates of 10 to 12 societies including the Mira Nagar societies. The banners clearly state that ‘non-Hindus are trapping Hindu sisters and daughters in the area in love jihad and due to this reason our ladies are not safe from non-Hindus in this area’. Therefore it is written in the banner that no shops or houses should be rented to non-Hindus.

The banners also implicitly hint to vacate the shops and houses rented to any non-Hindu. In a meeting of the local residents of the society, it has been decided that those who have recently rented out shops and houses should vacate them immediately or else society will not be held responsible for any damage to their property. It is implied that the properties rented to the non-Hindus must be vacated with immediate effect. The banner reads those non-Hindu anti-social elements deported from other states also commit criminal acts by coming here and also commit atrocities with the local Hindu sisters and daughters by trapping them into love jihad.

According to a report by Divya Bhaskar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s city secretary Kamlesh Kayada has said, “for some time now, non-Hindus have been trying to infiltrate the area. Their movement here is also increasing. Because of this, the people of the surrounding society have come together and decided that it is necessary to keep them away so that it does not get worse. So the residents have decided not to rent the house and building and also not to rent the shop to any non-Hindu so that they cannot commit any misdeeds in this area.”

He further said that “non-Hindus are coming here after being deported from other states and the youths of such bad mentality are making the Hindu sisters and daughters victims of their own bad mentality by doing the same here. Due to this, the residents of the society have decided to put up banners and warn them not to rent shops or houses to non-Hindus in this area from now on.”