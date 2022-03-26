Amidst the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, the one country that has ended up looking disoriented is the United States of America. From threatening to sanction every country that refuses to toe their line to making several gaffes, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris duo seems to be losing their grip on reality pretty quickly. Joe Biden seems to have made another gaffe while talking to the US troops posted in Poland during his visit.

On Friday, Biden was in Poland speaking to the US troops posted there and thanking them for their service. During his speech to the troops, Biden ended up telling them that they “would be in Ukraine”. It is pertinent to note that earlier, Biden had said that the US will not be sending their troops to Ukraine to fight off the Russian invasion.

Biden made the remark while addressing members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division after lunching on pizza and posing for selfies with several paratroopers at a mess hall in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland. “You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground,’” Biden said.

After this gaffe was caught on camera, the White House scrambled to issue a clarification to the media. According to the New York Post, a White House official clarified that President Joe Biden was not changing his stance on sending US troops to Ukraine.

According to Post, a spokesperson of Biden told the newspaper, “The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position.”

While Biden made this gaffe, during his interaction with the media after meeting the troops in Poland, Biden also called Russia President Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’.

Biden said that he was “surprised” how everyone had managed to be united in their quest to arrest the massacre at the hands of Russia and that the most severe sanctions in the history of the world has been imposed against Russia.

Biden also said during his remarks that the US was working to “keep the massacre from continuing” after more than 3.7 million Ukrainians fled their country during the month-old war.

Earlier, Biden had made another gaffe where he had claimed retaliatory use of bio-weapons. In a press conference in Belgium, Biden had said that the US response to Russian troops using chemical weapons “would depend on the nature of the use” and then said the US would respond “in kind.” A White House official had then clarified that the US would not use chemical weapons under any circumstances.