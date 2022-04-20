The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the arms supplier and smuggler who had allegedly provided weapons in the recent violence that erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi. The accused supplier has been identified as Rajan alias Rahul. The Police have recovered 8 illegal weapons and a set of bullets from him.

Delhi | Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited: DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Brijendra Yadav, DCP Outer North, Delhi Police confirmed to Opindia that weapons supplier Rajan alias Rahul was apprehended in Jahangirpuri during an encounter. “The 28-year-old accused was injured during a police encounter. Rahul is a resident of Jahangirpuri and has been supplying weapons illegally in the area for past many years. He has more than 67 cases registered against him”, he added.

The Delhi Police further added that the accused was quite active and was involved in many cases including snatching, homicide, and more. “As soon as we got information about the accused, we planned to trap and arrest him. During the execution, he fired at the Police personnel. In retaliation, we fired back and shot him in the leg. His condition is stable at present”, Yadav said.

मुठभेड़ के बाद जहांगीरपुरी से हथियार सप्लायर राजन उर्फ़ राहुल पकड़ा गया, वो पुलिस मुठभेड़ में घायल हो गया। उस पर पिछले 60 से अधिक मामले हैं



DCP बृजेंद्र यादव, दिल्ली पुलिस pic.twitter.com/wTOViSMCEY — News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 20, 2022

According to the reports, Police are investigating Rajan alias Rahul’s possible links with Ansar and Md. Aslam, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence who were sent to police custody on April 17. Speaking exclusively to Opindia, Yadav said that it is difficult to say anything about his links with the previously accused persons. “There can be links or there can be no links. We can’t say anything right now. Rahul is in the hospital and we’ll start investigating him once he is cured”, he added. He also said that Rajan alias Rahul had been encountered two times in the past and this is the third encounter.

Earlier the day, the Delhi Police had arrested another accused named Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. According to the reports, the Police have arrested people from both the communities. Reportedly, five members and one minor from the same family were also arrested on the charges of creating violence on April 16.

Real name of ‘Gulli’ is Gulam Rasool — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 19, 2022

The accused were identified as Suken Sarkar, his brother Suresh Sarkar, Suken’s two sons Neeraj and Suraj, and Suken’s brother-in-law Sujit. Police also detained Suken’s minor son. However, family members of the accused stated to Zee news that the Islamists had pelted stones at the procession and the participants. The Sarkars were severely injured as they protected the Hanuman idol on the chariot.

The Jahangirpuri Violence-

On April 16, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession. Several people got injured as the violence escalated after 6 pm. They (Islamists) also fired gun stots amid the violence and injured Police personnel.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in the case and lodged an FIR under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Attempt to murder), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.

The case of the Jahangirpuri incident is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. Ten investigation teams have been constituted to look into the incident. Also, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation began the anti-encroachment drive across Delhi, rolling bulldozers over the illegal properties in the Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. The anti-encroachment drive was executed in presence of a heavy police force who provided security to the civic agency.

The Delhi Police has assured that harsh action will be taken against rioters and has urged the civilians not to believe rumors and fake news on social media. Section 144 in the area stays imposed as investigations are underway.