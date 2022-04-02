In an interview with ETimes, Indian television actor Urfi Javed discussed being labelled an ‘Anti-Muslim’ because of her bold fashion sense, claiming that she never understood why she was labelled as such.

“Mujhe kaha jaa raha hai Islam ka naam Barbaad kar rahi hai… but tumko kisne bola Islam ka bhaar mere shoulders par daalo? (I am being told that I am ruining the name of Islam, who has asked people to put Islam’s burden on my shoulders?), I’ve not taken the responsibility to promote Islam”, said the Big Boss fame actress.

Javed further went on to slam people who criticise her in the name of Islam. “Ajmal Kasab killed so many people he did not ruin the name of Islam but just because I am wearing short clothes I am ruining the image of Islam”, Urfi Javed said.

Javed is the same actress who had in December, last year, confessed why she doesn’t believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man.

Speaking to ETimes, the actress reiterated that she does not believe in Islam or any other religion and slammed those who typecast her for her fashion choices. “I’ve openly said that I don’t follow any religion. I don’t believe in any religion. I don’t understand why people call me anti-national, anti-Muslim. I’ve become anti-everything. What logic is this? Women are born with some instruction manual and once you stop following those manuals, you become a bi**h. That is what is happening to me. I don’t follow Islam, the religion, I was born with. I don’t believe in it and I feel it should come from the heart. You should not be forced to follow a religion. I feel nowadays people are taking religion to such an extreme situation that they are creating poison amongst themselves and on social media”, said Urfi Javed.

The actress went on to discuss how a casting director she met recently asked her to do adult web series, concluding that her image has been spoilt in the industry. The Bigg Boss OTT fame said, “Industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television because your image is so bad. “Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai”. (you will not get any work, at least on television because your image has been so bad) What do you mean by Gandi, excuse me? I asked him. He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work.”

Most hate I receive is from Muslims: Big Boss fame actress Urfi Javed

It may be recalled that Urfi Javed had in an interview in the month of December 2021, spoken at length about her take on Islam. Speaking to the media, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress said that she does not believe in Islam and will never marry a Muslim man.

“I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is that I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”

Javed added, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want.”

Calling Islam regressive the actress scoffed at the idea of Muslim men forcing their women to wear burqas. She claimed that she is trolled predominantly by members of her own community because she does not act in the way her religion expects her to.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian television actress Urfi Javed is often in the news for her bold outfits and sensuous images on social media. In September 2021, the actress was brutally trolled after she was spotted wearing a backless top with a veil partly covering her hair.