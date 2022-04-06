The Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) has once again found itself in the eye of a raging controversy after one of its professors made derogatory references to Hindu deities while teaching about the history of rape in India. The professor was suspended and a police complaint has been filed against him for making objectionable remarks against Hindu deities.

Dr Jitendra Kumar, an assistant professor of the department of forensic medicine at JN Medical College attached to the Aligarh Muslim University was teaching about sexual offences in his classroom. In the PowerPoint presentation he used to explain the topic, Dr Kumar made derogatory references to Hindu deities. Summarizing a brief history of rape, he linked rape to Hindu deities.

The photograph of the slide that went viral read bullet points viz. Rape – Historical perspective (India), Story of Brahma raping his daughter, Indra impersonation of Rishi Gautam and raping his wife, Lord Vishnu raping the wife of King Jalandhar, Different types of marriage as per Hindu traditions, Two main cases that drastically changed rape laws in India – Mathura rape case and Nirbhaya rape case.

This photograph of the presentation used by the AMU professor in the classroom went viral. Image source: Twitter

It is notable that besides insulting Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Indra, the professor also included Hindu marriage systems to explain rape thereby indicating that both are equivalent.

Complaint against the professor

After the picture of the PowerPoint was shared online, former AMU student and BJP leader Dr Nishit Sharma lodged a complaint against the accused assistant professor at the Civil Lines police station on Wednesday 6th April 2022. In the complaint, he said that the assistant professor made egregious remarks about the gods and goddesses while teaching the subject of rape. The complaint also stated that Dr Kumar’s presentation had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Aligarh’s DSP and CO Shwetabh Pandey said, “A complaint has been received about derogatory remarks on Hindu deities being taught in AMU. The matter is under investigation. The AMU administration is also investigating the matter. A complaint has been lodged against the accused professor. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.”

AMU sets up the probe, seeks clarification, and suspends the professor

The Aligarh Muslim University constituted a two-member team to probe the matter. Two senior professors have been entrusted with the investigation of the case. AMU’s public relations officer Umar Peerzada said that an explanation has been sought from the assistant professor. Prof. Shafi Kidwai, in charge of AMU’s Public Relations Department, said that the concerned professor has been suspended until the investigation into the case is completed.

A press release of Aligarh Muslim University in this regard reads, “The Aligarh Muslim University administration and the Faculty of Medicine today strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens. He has been asked to submit his reply in 24 hours.”

The press release was shared by Aligarh Muslim University’s Twitter handle. Image Source: Twitter

It further states, “The University has also set up a two-member inquiry committee on the recommendation of the Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Professor Rakesh Bhargava to look into the whole matter and suggest steps that this sort of incident does not recur. Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology.”

Another press release by the Public Relations Department of the Aligarh Muslim University informed about the suspension of the professor. The press release said, “In view of the prima facie evidence of misconduct and seriousness of the matter, Dr Jitendra Kumar (Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, JN Medical College, AMU) has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show-cause notice.”

AMU informed about the suspension of the professor through the press release. Image Source: Twitter

Unconditional apology from the professor

Following the incident, Dr Jitendra Kumar tendered an unconditional apology. In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of the university, the professor said, “I write to say tender my unconditional apologies for making certain derogatory mythical references on rape in my class (3rd Year MBBS 2019 Batch) on 05.04.2022 at 8 am on the topic of sexual offences.”

The professor furnished an unconditional apology.

He further said in his letter, “My intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of any particular religion and the reference was only to highlight that rape has been a part of society for a long, which I considered being an inadvertent mistake on my part. I assure you that such type of lapse will not occur in the future and I again tender my unconditional apologies.”