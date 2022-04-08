Calcutta HC transfers TMC leader's murder case to CBI: Details

On Friday (April 8), the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the probe into the ‘murder’ of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, an incident which is believed to have triggered the deadly violence in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The development comes a day after the court had reserved its verdict on Thursday (April 7) while hearing pleas to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The matter was heard by a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Rajasrshi Bhardwaj and Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Additional Solicitor General Y.J Dastoor, who represented the CBI, had submitted that ‘vital evidence’ pertaining to the murder of the TMC leader might have been destroyed due to a delay in ordering the CBI probe. On the contrary, Advocate General SN Mookherjee argued that the West Bengal police had been probing the case.

While examining the preliminary report filed by the CBI as per the court’s directive, the Judges noted that the Birbhum violence was a ‘direct fallout’ of the ‘murder’ of Bhadu Sheikh. The Court observed that the burning of a dozen houses and killing of 8 people in the process was a part of a retaliatory plan, borne out of political rivalry between members of 2 groups in Bogtui village.

Calcutta High Court hands over TMC’s Bhadu Sheikh’s murder probe to CBI. He was TMC deputy Panchayat Pradhan from Bogtui, Birbhum



Earlier Birbhum, Rampurhat violence case was also handed over to CBI — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

“Both the incidents took place within a gap of about 2 hours. Material placed on record prima facie suggests a close relationship and linkage between the two incidents. The incidents are alleged to be the result of political rivalry. The allegation of the applicants that both incidents form part of the common conspiracy and continuous cause of action cannot be ignored,” the Calcutta High Court emphasised.

It stated, “The object of issuing the necessary direction in the suo motu petition is to ensure appropriate action against the person responsible for the incident.”

“On the basis of the material which is available before us, we are of the opinion that the said object can be more appropriately achieved if the incident of murder of Bhadu Sheikh also investigated by the CBI along with the incident of burning of houses and murder of villagers of Bogtui which took place shortly thereafter The second incident prima facie seems to be the fall out of first incident,” the Judges concluded.

While adjourning the matter to May 2, 2022, the Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit a status report with respect to the investigation in both cases. The Judges reiterated that the investigation would be easier if one agency was to probe both Sheikh’s murder and the incident of Birbhum violence.

Murder of TMC leader and violence in Birbhum

On March 22 night, a group of enraged miscreants set ablaze around 12 homes which resulted in the gruesome death of eight people including women and children in Birbhum’s Rampurhat.

The autopsy report of the burnt bodies showed that the victims were beaten before they were locked in their own homes and set ablaze. The gruesome killings are believed to have been orchestrated to avenge the alleged murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the West Bengal government and the state’s police chief and requested a report within four weeks detailing the steps taken to ensure people’s safety. A TMC block President by the name of Anarul Hossain has been arrested so far.

In the aftermath of the Birbhum violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong message of condemnation and appealed to the State government to bring the perpetrators to justice. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).