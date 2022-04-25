The Government of India continues to act against YouTube channels spreading disinformation about India’s national security as they ban 16 more YouTube channels. Earlier India had banned 22 YouTube channels earlier in April 2022 for spreading misinformation about India while 20 more were banned in December last year. Some of these banned channels were run out of Pakistan.

Continuing to crack down on the disinformation campaign against India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banned 16 more YouTube channels, 6 of them from Pakistan.

As per the ministry, these channels were involved in targeted disinformation against India, that was designed to hurt India’s internal security, foreign relations, and public order.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks 16 YouTube news channels – 10 Indian and 6 Pakistan-based – for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order: Government of India pic.twitter.com/4s5Cx9tCVO — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The list included 10 Indian-based YouTube channels and 6 channels based out of Pakistan.

List of India, Pakistan you tube channel blocked: pic.twitter.com/oK4TE49KxD — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 25, 2022

One of the banned YouTube channels is Tahaffuz-E-Deen India with over 7 lakh subscribers and over 10 crore views. The channel spread several lies in recent times, including alleging that the mastermind of the Ludhiana court blast was a Hindu. The channel also addressed Hindus organizing Shobha yatra in Bhopal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti as terrorists and promoted several such communal news with no basis in truth.