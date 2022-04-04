A video has gone viral over the internet in which Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen stating in parliament that he only gets upset when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. The video has piqued the interest of netizens, with many sharing it and expressing that Kashmir is very important to Indians.

The video was recorded today in the Parliament, while Home Minister Amit Shah was introducing The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 on the floor of the Lok Sabha. He presented the bill and delivered his remarks. Following the introduction, many members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, asked questions. Following that, Shah answered their questions in a louder voice so that everyone could hear.

Following his statement, a member inquired as to why he becomes enraged whenever Adhir Ranjan speaks to him or asks him a question. Shah said that this is his natural voice and that he communicates in this manner. “My voice is like this, and I never get upset with anyone except when it comes to Kashmir.”

Here is the original video where the whole discussion can be seen.

Amit Shah’s mention of his anger when it comes to Kashmir requires a reference here. When Shah said that he gets angry when it comes to Kashmir, he was referring to the discussion in the Parliament regarding the repeal of Article 370.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant comment about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he remarked. ” And Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) also comes under Kashmir border… we can even die for Kashmir,” Shah stated angrily.

While speaking in the parliament today, Shah was referring to this incident when he got angry during the discussion on Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.