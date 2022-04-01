United States senators from Iowa and Wisconsin have shared bank records showing that Hunter Biden, son of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, was paid by a company that has links with the Chinese Communist Party. On 28th and 29th March 2022, senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson presented the relevant records on the floor of the house.

The transaction records revealed by the senators

According to a report by The Epoch Times, one of the records showed a wire payment of $100,000 to one of Hunter’s firms Owasco by a company called CEFC China Energy. This company had a close association with the Chinese regime and is now defunct.

Another record showed that a wire transfer of $5 million was made to a company called Hudson West in which Hunter Biden had already invested. This transaction is made by Northern International Capital, a business partner of CEFC. The senators also revealed that Hunter received $500,000 as a one-time retainer fee and a contract regarding the same was produced on the floor of the house.

Two other records showed that a $1 million payment was made to Hudson West by CEFC, and a transfer of $1 million was done from Hudson West to Owasco. Apparently, the money went to Hunter Biden’s account for representing Patrick Ho, a Chinese businessman who has helped CEFC gain advantages through bribery.

Who are the Chinese friends of Hunter Biden?

Senator Chuck Grassley said that these records are just a few out of the many that undeniably show strong links between the Biden family and communist China. For years, Grassley and Johnson have been probing Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is already under a federal investigation over his financial dealings. A report in 2020 had shown that Hunter Biden has connections with Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese regime. Ye Jianming is one of those persons Hunter allegedly had dealings with. Ye Jianming is a Chinese oil tycoon who founded CEFC and since 2018, he has not been seen anywhere.

The senators discovered that Hunter Biden made millions from Ye Jianming and his company and millions more from Dong Gongwen who is a financier and business associate of Ye Jianming. The senators also informed the house that the report was largely based on records from the Obama administration and almost a dozen interviews with government officials.

Prior allegations against Hunter Biden

This is not the first time that Joe Biden is trapped in a conflict of interest allegation due to the deeds of his son Hunter Biden. On 30th March 2022, the former President of USA Donald Trump had alleged that the Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the wife of the Moscow mayor, gave $3.5 million a decade ago to a company set up by Hunter Biden to favor Joe Biden.

Besides, Hunter Biden is facing massive allegations of possible tax violations, money laundering, and lobbying for foreign companies. A laptop previously owned by Hunter Biden had ignited controversy after pictures and emails linking him to Ukrainian gas firm Burisma got leaked. On 25th March 2022, Russia said that US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his investment fund Rosemont Seneca financed the Pentagon’s bio-weapon program in Ukraine.