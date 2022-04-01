A day after nearly 45 professors at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) wrote to the Board of Governors opposing the change in logo, the IIM-A has issued a statement on its logo re-design controversy.

We had earlier reported that about 45 professors at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) had written to the Board of Governors opposing the idea of changing the existing logo of ‘Tree of life’ inspired by the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque jaali in Ahmedabad and the Sanskrit verse ‘Vidya Viniyogat Vikasa’ (development through the distribution of knowledge).

The faculty members had said that it was a surprise that they were not informed or involved in the logo change process. The faculties raised concern that the new logo does not cognise IIM-A heritage, core purpose and core objective. The professors said that the logo – the jaali and the Sanskrit verse – defines them and their Indian ethos.

The decision to change the logo of the prestigious institute IIM-A had also evoked strong reactions from the public.

However, a day later, the IIM-A has issued a statement saying that the institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Hence, they kept in mind the aspects of ‘Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark’ while coming up with the final design recommendations.

In its statement, the IIM-A said that the new logo will continue to retain the legacy of the previous logo and will carry the status line in Sanskrit – ‘Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa’ as in the original. The institute said that there would be minor modifications to the original logo, especially in colour rendition and the fonts.

IIM Ahmedabad (IIM-A) issues a statement on its logo re-design pic.twitter.com/IU2l9dtpkU — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

“The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernised, the jaali inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct,” the statement added.

The proposed logo will be released in June of this year after the annual vacation, the IIM-A issued in its statement.

The IIM-A sources close to OpIndia said that the proposed logo would continue to have the features of the original logo, in addition to its existing features, as stated by the IIM-A in its recent statement published on its website.