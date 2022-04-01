Friday, April 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIIM-Ahmedabad clarifies on logo controversy, says Sanskrit phrase to stay, only minor changes in...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

IIM-Ahmedabad clarifies on logo controversy, says Sanskrit phrase to stay, only minor changes in colour, rendition

The institute said that there would be minor modifications to the original logo, especially in colour rendition and the fonts.

OpIndia Staff
IIM-Ahmedabad to make minor changes to old logo, retains Sanskrit moto
6

A day after nearly 45 professors at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) wrote to the Board of Governors opposing the change in logo, the IIM-A has issued a statement on its logo re-design controversy.

We had earlier reported that about 45 professors at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) had written to the Board of Governors opposing the idea of changing the existing logo of ‘Tree of life’ inspired by the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque jaali in Ahmedabad and the Sanskrit verse ‘Vidya Viniyogat Vikasa’ (development through the distribution of knowledge).

The faculty members had said that it was a surprise that they were not informed or involved in the logo change process. The faculties raised concern that the new logo does not cognise IIM-A heritage, core purpose and core objective. The professors said that the logo – the jaali and the Sanskrit verse – defines them and their Indian ethos. 

The decision to change the logo of the prestigious institute IIM-A had also evoked strong reactions from the public.

However, a day later, the IIM-A has issued a statement saying that the institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Hence, they kept in mind the aspects of ‘Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark’ while coming up with the final design recommendations.

In its statement, the IIM-A said that the new logo will continue to retain the legacy of the previous logo and will carry the status line in Sanskrit – ‘Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa’ as in the original. The institute said that there would be minor modifications to the original logo, especially in colour rendition and the fonts.

“The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernised, the jaali inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct,” the statement added.

The proposed logo will be released in June of this year after the annual vacation, the IIM-A issued in its statement.

The IIM-A sources close to OpIndia said that the proposed logo would continue to have the features of the original logo, in addition to its existing features, as stated by the IIM-A in its recent statement published on its website.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIIM admissions, Ahmedabad jaali design, sidi saiyyed mosque
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,829FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com