The Congress’s Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has started attaching properties of the four absconding accused in the Karauli violence case. The incident took place on April 2 during Nav Samvatsar when stones were pelted by a Muslim mob on a bike rally organized by Hindu groups. Karauli Police has started the court proceedings of attaching the properties of four accused in the case who is absconding.

The four accused have been identified as former City Council Chairman Rajaram Gurjar, Hindu Sena State President Saheb Singh Gurjar, Anchi and Matloob Ahmed. As soon as the court issues warrants in the case, the proceedings to attach the properties of the accused will begin.

A total of 41 FIRs were registered in the case. The first FIR was registered by the Police, and the other 40 were registered based on the complaints filed by both sides. As per reports, over 144 people have been identified by the Police using various evidence, including CCTV footage and mobile location. Out of the identified accused, 29 have been arrested by the Police, including two minors who were sent to a correction home.

District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh approved financial assistance worth Rs 1 crore 41 lakh to 45 people who were injured and 69 people who suffered the loss of property during the violence. Rs 18 lakh 25 thousand will be distributed among the injured. Those who were seriously injured would get Rs 2 lakh per person. Those who sustained minor injuries would get Rs 25 thousand each. Rs 1 crore, 23 lakh and 55 thousand will be distributed among those who suffered a property loss.

Karauli Violence

On April 2, communal violence broke down in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when miscreants pelted stones at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire.

As per reports, 43 people, including police personnel, were injured in the mob attack while the rally that was celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ (Hindu new year) passed through an allegedly Muslim-dominated area. All were admitted to the district hospital. The condition of a person named Pushpendra was said to be serious. He was referred to Jaipur.

Four policemen accompanying the rally were also injured in the stone-pelting on the bike rally. The reports said that there were knife marks on the body of the injured who reached the hospital.