VHP protests against forceful conversion in Fatehpur Church

On Thursday, the Fatehpur Police arrested 26 people in a case of mass conversion of Hindus to Christianity in the ECI Church building in Uttar Pradesh. Police have booked 55 people in total in the case, including 10 women. The names of the accused include Vijay Kumar Samson, Reshma Samson, Ratna Daud, Sharon, Jyoti Monalisa, Geeta Masih, and more.

The matter came to light when the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal surrounded the ECI Church building in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, and protested against the pastor who was allegedly converting more than 50 Hindus inside the Church. Ahead of Good Friday, people had gathered for prayers in the Church when this development came to light.

According to the reports, the locals informed the VHP leader in the district about the conversion in the name of Maundy prayers. Around 100 people had gathered inside the Church on April 14 of which more than 50 were Hindus. The VHP members gathered outside the Church and alleged that the pastor in the name of prayers was giving lessons of Christianity to Hindus and was trying to forcefully change their religion.

UP के जिला फतेहपुर में धर्मांतरण कराने वाला बड़ा सिंडिकेट पकड़ा है। 10 महिलाओं सहित 35 आरोपी गिरफ्तार हैं। ये सभी एक चर्च में 90 लोगों का धर्म परिवर्तन करा रहे थे। क्रिश्चियन मिशनरी के हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट मरीजों के भी धर्मांतरण की बात सामने आई है। #Fatehpur pic.twitter.com/GYTmdXHS3T — Sachin Gupta | सचिन गुप्ता (@sachingupta787) April 15, 2022

When asked about the intentions of inviting local Hindus into the Church, the pastor agreed that out of 100 people inside the church, more than 50 were Hindus. The Police were immediately informed who reached the spot and tried to control the situation. The Police immediately could not take any action as the doors of the Church were locked. The VHP and Bajrang Dal members, however, continued to protest against the alleged forceful conversion. They reiterated that the pastor intended to convert the religion of Hindus.

The videos of the incident went viral over social media where the VHP and Bajrang Dal members are seen protesting against the Church authorities. They demanded strict action against the Church for conducting a religious gathering without permission and inviting local Hindus to it.

Fatehpur Police in a tweet also confirmed that some people had gathered in the church on the occasion of Good Friday. A few members of the Hindu organizations reached the Church on the suspicion of forceful religious conversion. “Sub-divisional magistrate and the jurisdictional police force are present on the spot. Necessary action is being taken”, the Police said in the tweet.

गुड फ्राइडे के दृष्टिगत चर्च में कुछ लोग इकट्ठा हुए थे हिन्दू धर्म संगठन के लोगों द्वारा धर्म परिवर्तन के शक में चर्च में पहुँच गए। मौके पर उपजिलाधिकारी व क्षेत्राधिकारी मय पुलिस बल मौजूद है। आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) April 14, 2022

The VHP leader Himanshu Dixit alleged that the pastor was deceptively giving lessons of Christianity in the church by luring poor Hindus. He said that this is the fifth time that a similar incident has happened in the area. “The pastor invites poor Hindus and brainwashes and illegally converts them by offering some ‘religious’ drink. So far five such cases in the church have come to the fore, where the disgusting game of conversion is being played under the guise of a healing meeting without any permission”, Dixit said adding that the police never take any action against the Church.

In the current case, the Police officials have assured the VHP workers that legal action will be taken against the Church in case of any wrongdoing.