Amjad Fayed 'killed' by Israeli forces was member of Islamic Jihad group

According to reports, an Israeli operation in Jenin, West Bank, on Saturday resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian boy. Amjad al-Fayed, 17, was recognised as the deceased youth by the ‘Palestinian health ministry.’ According to the report, another 18-year-old Palestinian was critically injured by the Israeli gunfire.

“A 17-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation’s bullets during its aggression on Jenin,” the statement by the ‘ministry’ reads.

Molotov cocktails and explosives were hurled at Israeli forces during an operation in the region, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. Locals claim that an undercover Israeli military unit was discovered by civilians on a major route in Jenin, near the boundaries of the Jenin refugee camp. Following that, confrontations between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists began. According to the IDF, a passing car opened fire as well on Israeli troops.

A statement by IDF reads, “During IDF operational activity near the town of Kafr Dan overnight, a number of suspects shot live fire at IDF soldiers from a passing vehicle. The suspects also hurled Molotov cocktails and an explosive device toward the soldiers. The soldiers responded with live fire in retaliation. Hits were identified.”

Several people on social media shared as the 17-year-old was ‘killed’ in the operation.

The youngster was allegedly a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Images and videos of him with firearms attacking and participating in conflicts may be seen on an Instagram account he allegedly uses.

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation identified the boy as one of its fighters and said that he had fought Israeli forces.

On their official Telegram channel, the Al-Quds brigade, the militant branch of Islamic Jihad, issued a message of condolences for al-Fayed, claiming that his uncles were members of Islamic Jihad and had participated in an ambush in 2002 that killed 13 Israeli troops.