Tuesday, May 31, 2022
AAP apes Congress in insulting PM Modi, calls him “chor” after ED arrested Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Twitter handle of AAP Himachal Pradesh tweeted a derogatory poster demeaning PM Modi and referring to him as a ‘Chor’. The post was shared ED arrested AAP leader Satyender Jain in connection with a Monnet laundering case.

AAP draws a leaf out of Congress' losing strategy, calls PM Modi 'Chor'
AAP shares image (R) of PM Modi watermarked 'FRAUD.'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has resorted to the Congress’s style of insulting Prime Minister Modi after its leader, Satyendar Jain, was arrested in connection with a money laundering case. The Twitter handle of AAP Himachal Pradesh tweeted a derogatory poster demeaning PM Modi and referring to him as a ‘Chor.’

The text of the tweet reads, “Tell who is the thief? #Satyendar_Nahi_Modi_Chor_Hai.” In the image shared with the tweet, it is mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a thief because he has sold the state’s properties to Adani and Ambani with an image of PM Modi watermarked ‘FRAUD.’

A screenshot of the tweet by AAP Himachal Pradesh

The tweet comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate arresting Delhi’s Health Minister in a money laundering case. Satyendra Jain, the Delhi Health Minister and a key Aam Aadmi Party leader, was arrested on Monday, May 30 in a money laundering case involving hawala transactions by a Kolkata-based business.

Under the PMLA, 2002, the Enforcement Directorate temporarily attached immovable assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others in April this year. The move was taken in conjunction with a complaint filed against AAP minister Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others for disproportionate assets and money laundering.

It should be related that similar statements were made by Rahul Gandhi, a Wayanad MP and Congress politician, who twisted a Supreme Court judgement and made similar remarks. While campaigning at a rally in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Supreme Court judgement states, “Chowkidar Chor Hai.” This was in response to the Supreme Court overruling the Centre’s principal objections to the media reports produced by review petitions in the Rafale case.

The court, on the other hand, claimed that it had never said so. Rahul Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology after the court issued a notice in a contempt case filed by BJP spokeswoman Meenakshi Lekhi, mentioning that he made the comment in the heat of election campaigning.

