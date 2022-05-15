Sunday, May 15, 2022
Gems of Arvind Kejriwal: How Delhi CM lied through his teeth in God’s own country

Kejriwal promises free electricity in yet another state, forgets how he has made power subsidy 'opt in' for Delhi. AAP chief also forgets Amanatullah Khan and Tahir Hussain as he claims 'only other parties indulge in rioting'.

Yes, while the national capital is gripped in a heatwave with temperature in parts of Delhi touching almost 50 degrees Celsius, the chief minister of the city-state is busy announcing alliance of the party with one ‘Twenty20 Party in Kerala. While announcing the same, AAP national convener lied through his teeth about his government as well as his party leaders.

Kejriwal and free electricity

‘Free electricity’ is a great poll promise in a country where some villages have still not received electricity even 75 years after Independence. Here is what he said in Kerala:

Kejriwal claimed that the inverter, generator shops in Delhi have been shut because of 24×7 power supply ‘which is free of cost’. As a Delhi resident, I must vehemently reject the claims that there is 24×7 power supply. In fact, there have been not just power cuts, but also voltage fluctuations which has ruined some of the electrical appliances.

Prior to Kerala, Kejriwal made similar promise in Gujarat rally earlier this month.

Further the ‘free electricity’ myth he has been selling, it seems the national capital is finally feeling the burnt as very recently Kejriwal announced that the ‘free electricity’ in Delhi that was by default for first few units will now be withdrawn and the same will only be given to those who ‘opt in’ for it.

From 1st October this year, no more ‘free bijli’ for Delhi residents unless they ‘opt in’ for it.

Further, Kejriwal won Punjab elections on the plank of similar freebies. However, Punjab government is yet to give free electricity to its residents. In fact, in April this year, a month after Punjab elections, it was reported that Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has not put up the request to the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) to provide subsidies to the consumers. PSERC has kept the tariff similar to the last year in its tariff order for 2022-23. The average cost per unit in the state stands at Rs 6.48 like last year.

Experts believe that with over 13,000 crores worth of financial support to all women above the age of 18 in Punjab and free electricity that would raise the bill by over 5,000 crores, the debt-ridden state will be in deep trouble. The total freebie bill may go beyond Rs 20,000 crores per annum which is not going to be easy for the state government.

Interestingly, Bhagwant Mann has already put up a demand of Rs 50,000 crores for two years to the central government during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejri-Baba and 40 chor

Another thing Kejriwal said today in Kerala was about how opposition party leaders believe in ‘riots’ and ‘hooliganism’ while he and his party leaders focus on ‘development’.

Umm.

On Saturday it was reported that, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was declared ‘BC’ (Bad Character) and a history sheeter by Delhi Police on 30th March.

He has 18 FIRs registered against him till now and was arrested in Madanpur Khadar on Friday while he tried to stop the anti-encroachment drive. Police said that Khan is declared a ‘history-sheeter’ and a ‘Bad Character’ because he is a habitual offender and has serious cases such as land-grabbing and assault lodged against him.

There is more.

Earlier in May itself, Delhi court ordered framing of charges against ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain over his alleged involvement in February 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Tahir Hussain Delhi Court

The Delhi Court observed that he was not just a mute spectator but also took active part and instigated others to indulge in rioting and ‘teach lessons to kafirs‘.

And these are just some of the examples countering Kejriwal’s claims in Kerala. Aam Aadmi Party worker and leaders have been accused of rape. In fact, when one of the AAP volunteers, Soni, escalated the matters, Kejriwal allegedly asked her to ‘compromise‘ instead. She later committed suicide.

