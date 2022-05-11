Wednesday, May 11, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Insult to people dedicated to Bengali literature', Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns award over...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Insult to people dedicated to Bengali literature’, Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns award over literary honour to Mamata Banerjee, academy member resigns

On May 9, on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s 161st birth anniversary, the Bangla Academy honoured the chief minister with a special award for her relentless contribution to Bengali literature.

OpIndia Staff
Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns award over literary honour to CM Mamata
Image source- social media
43

Renowned Bengali writer Ratna Rashid Banerjee has returned a prestigious award to the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy in protest against the institution’s decision to honour West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a literary award.

“As a writer, I feel humiliated by the move of conferring the literary award to CM. It will set a bad precedent. Statement of Academy, praising relentless efforts of CM in field of literature is a mockery of truth”, she said on returning her award by the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy on May 10.

She wrote to the institution on Tuesday and mentioned that by honouring WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Academy has not only set a condemnable example but has also insulted all people who are dedicated to Bengali literature. The writer was awarded the Annada Shankar Ray Memorial Award in 2019, the memento of which she will now send back to the Academy’s office.

Reportedly, Anadiranjan Biswas, a member of the general counsel of the Sahitya Akademi also resigned from the national institution’s Bengali advisory board after Paschimbanga Bangla Academy decided to laud CM Mamata Banerjee with a literary award. “Sheer insult has been caused to Bengali poetry in Kolkata. Earlier also, it has been observed by me that whims, caprices, nepotism, and ‘pick and choose’ theory are ruling the contemporary Bengali literature in Kolkata,” Biswas said on May 10.

On May 9, on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s 161st birth anniversary, the Bangla Academy honored the chief minister with a special award for her relentless contribution to Bengali literature. At the ceremony, the education minister and Bangla Academy chairperson Bratya Basu said that a host of leading litterateurs had chosen Mamata for the inaugural award.

“The award the chief minister received will be given away once in three years to people from the non-literary world who have made a significant contribution to literature”, Basu said at the even accepting the award on behalf of CM.

Ratna Banerjee is a retired official of the state education department and has penned several books on various genres ranging from poems and novels to folklore. Her works on traditional songs sung during marriage ceremonies of Bengali Muslims and those on Bengal’s culture are widely recognized. She has written more than 110 books that are displayed every year at the stall at the Kolkata International Book Fair.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

DMK MP congratulates man convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release

OpIndia Staff -

Modi Story: Home Minister Amit Shah gives a glimpse of the sensitive nature of PM Modi, remembers how he fed a hungry peacock during...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Insult to people dedicated to Bengali literature’, Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns award over literary honour to Mamata Banerjee, academy member resigns

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Parents sue son and daughter-in-law demanding grandchild within a year or Rs 5 crore in compensation

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Paperclip: How the USA helped Nazi criminals from WWII evade justice to advance its own military ambitions

Sanghamitra -

NCP is backstabbing Congress, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole after Sharad Pawar’s party joins hands with BJP in Bhandara Zilla Panchayat elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘If you have courage, convert Taj Mahal and Red Fort into temples’: Mehbooba Mufti challenges after petition filed to open locked rooms of Taj...

OpIndia Staff -

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead while covering Israeli army operation in West Bank, Israel says Palestinian terrorists killed her

OpIndia Staff -

Appeasement politics of the Congress responsible for partition of India: Says new history textbook of Haryana board

OpIndia Staff -

MP Locket Chatterjee alleges Rohingyas are being brought for settlement in Bengal, says she was boycotted by film industry for joining BJP

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,753FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com