Monday, May 23, 2022
Heavy rains, thunder, hailstorm lash Delhi-NCR, temperature drops 10 degrees in an hour, trees uprooted

The surface temperature fell by 11 degrees from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius in just an hour because of sudden weather change leading to thunder and rain in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR
Heavy rains, thunderstorm and hailstorm lashed the national capital uprooting trees and bringing down temperature by as much as 10 degrees in an hour.

Trees in parts of Delhi-NCR were uprooted leading to terrifying visuals.

Similar visuals were witnessed in Ghaziabad and Noida of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are visuals of a tree uprooted in Delhi’s cantonment area which have blocked a road.

Waterlogging was also reported in Gurugarm, Haryana, which adversely affected the traffic.

Further, as per Indian Meteorological Department, owing to the thunderstorm, there has been a drastic fall in the surface temperature.

The surface temperature fell by 11 degrees from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius in just an hour.

