Heavy rains, thunder, hailstorm lash Delhi-NCR, temperature drops 10 degrees in an hour, trees uprooted

Heavy rains, thunderstorm and hailstorm lashed the national capital uprooting trees and bringing down temperature by as much as 10 degrees in an hour.

#WATCH | Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uproot trees in parts of Delhi this morning. Visuals from New Moti Bagh where a tree collapsed on a car. The occupants of the car, who were present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, later got out of it safely. pic.twitter.com/Hq2NZ7xXpq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Trees in parts of Delhi-NCR were uprooted leading to terrifying visuals.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rainfall lash different parts of Uttar Pradesh this morning. Visuals from Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/J3L8ws9qtB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

Similar visuals were witnessed in Ghaziabad and Noida of Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rainfall lash Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Trees uprooted in the strong winds. pic.twitter.com/cC4rsBslBr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

Here are visuals of a tree uprooted in Delhi’s cantonment area which have blocked a road.

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Waterlogging was also reported in Gurugarm, Haryana, which adversely affected the traffic.

Haryana | Waterlogging reported on NH-48 at Narsingpur (pic 1), near Signature tower (pic 2) & near DLF phase-1 Metro station (pic 3). Our traffic officials are on spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly: Gurugram Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/HjUBghYZHW — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Further, as per Indian Meteorological Department, owing to the thunderstorm, there has been a drastic fall in the surface temperature.

Delhi | One of the tremendous impacts of the thunderstorm is a drastic fall in surface temperature. Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius: India Meteorological Department — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

