Sunday, May 29, 2022
Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind passes a resolution on UCC, threatens to take all measures against it if implemented. Read details

During the 2-day event, a resolution was also passed on the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi Masjid structure.

The event was held in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. (Image Source: India Today/New Indian Express)
On Sunday (May 29), the Islamic outfit Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind passed a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which seeks to override Muslim personal laws and enforce uniformity in civil matters.

The resolution was passed during a 2-day program, which saw the participation of 5,000 Muslim organizations, in Deoband in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The resolution claimed that the enactment of UCC would prevent the observance of personal laws, allegedly guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

“This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution. No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits,” the resolution stated.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has accused the Modi government of patronizing hate mongers and making the lives of Muslims difficult in India. It has announced that it will hold 1,000 ‘goodwill conferences’ (Sadbhawana Sansads) to supposedly unite society and counter Islamophobia.

During his address, President (Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind) Maulana Madani said, “We had a chance to go to Pakistan but we did not go. Those who harp on about Pakistan should go there themselves.” He also claimed that Muslims have been rendered ‘strangers’ in their own country.

“We have been maintaining patience but that does not mean that we will bow our heads and accept everything. We can compromise on everything, but not on our faith,” he warned while speaking during the event.

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind raises Gyanvapi masjid issue

During the 2-day event, a resolution was also passed on the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi Masjid structure. The organization expressed its displeasure at the whole controversy. On Saturday (May 28), Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui threatened that the claim over the Gyanvapi mosque could lead to the creation of another Pakistan.

Farooqui, who serves as the media-in-charge of Jamiat- Ulama-e-Hind, warned, “Hatred is being propelled against Muslims in the country. Pakistan was created the last time there was a tirade of this sort against the Muslims. I don’t understand what exactly these people want.”

The event was conducted under the tight security and supervision of the Saharanpur district administration. A large contingent of the police forces was deployed to avert any law and order situation.

