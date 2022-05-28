After calm of weeks, the Hijab row in Karnataka has resurfaced again, this time in Mangalore University. A group of female students wearing hijabs was denied entry to the classrooms in the Mangalore University College campus in Karnataka on Saturday 28th May 2022. The university administration had decided in a meeting on Friday that the Karnataka High Court order dated March 15 will be enforced in the university.

A group of twelve students came to Mangalore university wearing hijabs on Saturday. Anusuya Rai, the principal of the college, explained them as to why they cannot wear hijab inside the campus and asked them to remove the hijabs inside the ladies’ room and then enter the classrooms, but the students insisted on keeping the hijabs on. The students then went to library. However, the students were not allowed to enter inside the library as well. After that they were sent back from the campus.

Day after advisory by Mangalore University, girl students turn up wearing hijabs; principal sends them back



Vice-Chancellor Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that as the university has decided to ban hijab in the campus, arrangements will be made to transfer these students to some other institution where there is no compulsory uniform and hijab is allowed. The VC added that students can wear the hijab and come on the campus but they will have to remove the Islamic veil before entering classrooms or the library.

A meeting was held on Friday in which the College Development Council (CDC) with the Vice-Chancellor, principal and members of the syndicate of Mangalore University decided that the Karnataka High Court order dated March 15 will be enforced and no hijabs will be allowed inside classrooms. Students had protested against it. The vice-chancellor of the university Subramanya Yadapadithaya said, “Students can wear the hijab and come on the campus but they will have to remove the headscarf before entering classrooms or the library. There will be suitable arrangements made for their transfer to other colleges where uniforms are not compulsory and hijabs are allowed.”

Karnataka: ‘Allow hijab in university’, Muslim students again appeal to the principal

Yadapadithaya had said that the college would provide counselling to the Muslim students in the hopes that they change the decision. However, if they insist on wearing a hijab, then, the college administration will help them get admission elsewhere.

“We have learned that about 15 girls are firm about wearing the hijab to class. We are ready to counsel these girls and make them understand the Karnataka high court order. If counselling does not work, we will help them get admission in educational institutions where the hijab is allowed or where there are no uniforms,” he had added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also given his reaction on this issue. He said, “The issue has been resolved at the syndicate meeting through deliberations. The court has delivered its orders on the hijab issue and everyone should obey the court orders. The students should follow the orders of the College Development Committee (CDC) in PU colleges and the College Administrative Board or the principal in colleges which do not have the CDC. In Universities, the decision of the syndicate should be adhered to. It is better for students to focus on their studies than on these controversies.”

It must be mentioned that the college had earlier allowed headscarves, which matched the colour of their uniform. The Vice-Chancellor of Mangaluru University College informed that there was confusion about whether the Karnataka High Court order on hijab was applicable to degree colleges. An emergency meeting, which was attended by Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, was called to resolve the issue. During the meeting, it was decided that wearing the hijab and other religious attire will be prohibited in classrooms in degree colleges too. “According to the advisory of the state government, the higher education council, and the court order, all colleges will have to comply with the uniform,” he had informed.

The Muslim students can, however, wear hijab within the campus but must remove their religious attire while attending classes or entering the canteen and the library. The Vice-Chancellor of Mangaluru University College has also vowed to take action against college professors, who were encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab in class.