Senior Kerala politician and former MLA PC George has alleged that tea sold in Muslim-run restaurants is laced with “drops causing impotence”.

Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the former Kerala Congress politician said the restaurants run by Muslims used a certain drop that causes impotence. He said the Muslims were trying to turn men and women into “infertile”, hoping to “seize control” of the country.

PC George, a seven-time and a former legislator of the Poonjar constituency, also urged non-Muslims in the state to refrain from visiting restaurants run by Muslims.

In his speech, the veteran Kerala leader also accused Muslims of serving the food after spitting in it.

“Why should we eat their spit? Their scholars claim that their spit is a fragrance,” he had said, adding that the Muslims set up businesses in non-Muslim areas to pocket their money.

The senior politician, who quit Kerala Congress to form a Kerala Janapaksham Secular party, said Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies.

“Muslim women are doing that very sincerely. I should congratulate them. They are moving towards the aim of seizing this Hindu Rashtra. Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies. I always put this demand before couples whenever I attend their marriages. Some of them happily agree to my suggestion,” he said.

Meanwhile, a day after his statement, a case was registered against George for alleged hate speech. He was taken into custody by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for making ‘hate speech’ against Muslims. Youth League state general secretary PK Firos had filed a complaint against George at Fort police station.

PC George – a vocal opponent of ‘Love Jihad’, wants India to be a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

PC George is one of the few lawmakers in the country who spoke openly about the menace of Love Jihad. Reasserting his stand on love jihad (Grooming Jihad), Poonjar MLA PC George had stated that the menace exists and that around 47 girls in his constituency had fallen victim to it.

He had also added that he had been closely following the issue, and most of the cases were reported from Erattupetta. He had said that Muslims are also infringing upon Christian majority countries and turning them Islamic.

“How far will this go? SC has said there is no love jihad. I know love jihad is real. I will say there is ‘love jihad’. When I’m saying where we are headed, don’t misunderstand. There is only one solution to put an end to this. Respected Bharath must be declared a Hindu Rashtra,” he had said.

George said he had always wanted India to be declared a Hindu Rashtra. “Hindus do not know how to retaliate. They are retreating out of fear,” he said. Last year, he had said that India must declare itself as a “Hindu Rashtra” to protect it from turning into an Islamic nation by 2030.

PC George opined that Islamists are planning to turn India into an Islamic country. Furthermore, he informed that the sinister plan was delayed due to demonetisation that was implemented in 2016.