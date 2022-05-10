Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants Punjab teachers to go to 'Hayward'

A video has gone viral on social media in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is seen stating that he will send Punjab educators to ‘Hayward.’ Since then, the video has received a lot of attention across several platforms.

In the video, Mann seems to be addressing a crowd during a function. During his speech, he says that similar to Delhi, the government in Punjab will send the educators in the state to foreign countries and universities for training. He says, “Just like the Delhi govt, principals, vice-principals and headmasters will be sent abroad for training.”

“Batches of 70-80 will be sent to Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, and institutions such as Oxford and ‘Hayward’ for professional training at the cost of the government so that you may return and employ those abilities,” he further adds.

It is evident from the video that Mann misspelt Harward and pronounced it as Hayward. Several users pointed out his mistake on Social Media and equated it with Haywards 5000 beer.

User reaction to the video.

Haywards 5000 is a famous beer brand in India. Users brought it out when Mann stated Hayward instead of Harward due to his alleged drinking habits, which he now claims to have stopped.

His alleged alcoholism has long been a subject of controversy. Mann recently visited a Gurudwara being intoxicated. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) claimed on April 15 that Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann entered Takht Damdama Sahib inebriated on the day of Baisakhi, which was observed across the country on April 14. The organisation had asked that the Punjab Chief Minister apologise. There have also been multiple allegations in the Lok Sabha about Mann showing up to the House while inebriated when he was an MP.