Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a bizarre statement today in which he claimed that there is a swimming pool in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s airplane. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also claimed that PM Modi bathes in the swimming pool while he is on the flight, going on his foreign tours. The Congress leader made these remarks when, in a press conference at Murshidabad on 4th May 2022, he was asked about Rahul Gandhi’s video from his Nepal tour that went viral.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen in a pub with a woman, and several social media users had claimed that the woman is Chinese ambassador to Nepal. Rahul Gandhi visited Nepal to attend the wedding of a girl. After BJP started questioning Rahul Gandhi over his pub visit in Nepal, the Congress leaders and Gandhi family loyalists have gone on an overdrive to defend him, spreading lies and making bizarre claims. As part of that, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that there is a swimming abroad the VVIP aircraft that the PM and the President use for official travels.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, that’s why it targets him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bought two planes worth Rs 13,000 crore, which have a swimming pool and he (Modi) goes abroad while bathing in it and comes back after giving a speech there.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further said, “Rahul Gandhi had gone to Nepal to attend his friend’s wedding and spent money from his own pocket for it. Nepal is not a country where one can’t go; rather it is our neighbouring country. The way the BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi, in this case, shows that the BJP is afraid of him.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added, “The BJP does not have an answer to any of Rahul Gandhi’s questions and the Prime Minister has not answered any of Rahul Gandhi’s questions so far.”

The claim by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is bizarre because it is almost impossible to have a swimming pool inside a plane. There are several reasons why it is possible to have a pool inside a passenger plane, that too a VVIP plane.

First, water is heavy, and the quantity of water needed to fill even a small size pool will weight a lot. Weight is a very important factor in aeroplanes, and such a heavy load will mean that the plane won’t be able carry much of other items. Second, an aircraft does not always remain stable, its nose climbs up by several degrees during take off and landing, and it is common for aeroplanes to face turbulence. This will mean that water will not remain in the pool during the flight, it will splash everywhere inside the plane, and everything inside will be drenched in water, including critical communication and defence equipment the VVIP aircraft have.

An open pool on a moving plane will cause it to violently move forward and backward, sideways, and move up if the aircraft suddenly drops in altitude due to some reason. When it happens, apart from covering everything in water and destroying sensitive equipment, it will shift the centre of gravity of the plane, which may cause it to become unstable.

To put it simply, it is not possible to have a swimming pool inside a aircraft from safety point of view and other reasons. While liquids like fuel are transported by transport planes, they are not transported in open pools. They are always transported inside tankers. Transport planes also use giant rubber bladders to temporarily convert to air tankers, which means the liquid is contained in tanks or blabbers, not kept open like a swimming pool.

It is notable that on 3rd May 2022, videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went viral where he was seen attending a party in Nepal. It was reported by Nepali media that Gandhi has gone to attend the wedding of former CNN journalist Sumnima Udas.

Udas has a controversial past when it comes to reporting about India. She had also shared a report by propagandist author Arundhati Roy in which she had called PM Modi a dangerous man and alleged that the Indian government failed to manage the Covid pandemic. As is usual with Arundhati Roy, the write-up was low on facts and high on rants.