A shocking video from Karnataka’s Mysuru has gone viral on social media platforms in which Muslims were heard declaring their village Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as “Chota Pakistan”.

According to the reports, the Muslims had assembled on the streets of Mysuru district’s Kavalande village on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. A large group of locals were seen occupying public roads to offer Namaz on the day of the festival.

The Muslim mob chanted the slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Naara e Takbeer”. The police were also heard asking the crowd to disperse.

This video is from Mysuru where Muslims r demonstrating for azadi.



Listen to the Muslim man who is recording the video is proudly saying that how their village is mini Pakistan.



But if we tell them to go to Pakistan, Musalman Kathray mei aa jayega.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, “Look at the gathering at our village”, to which another person speaking in Urdu was heard saying, “Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota” (This is mini Pakistan).

Then, the person recording the video says, “Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hai” (Kavalande means mini Pakistan).

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would ask the Superintendent of Police there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

“I will speak to the SP to look into it and take action,” Bommai said.