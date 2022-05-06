Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsViral video from Karnataka: Amidst chants of 'Allahu Akbar' and 'Naara e Takbeer', Muslim...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Viral video from Karnataka: Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Naara e Takbeer’, Muslim group declares Kavalande village as ‘Chhota Pakistan’ on Eid

The Muslims had assembled on the streets of Mysuru district's Kavalande village on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. A large group of Muslims were seen occupying public roads to offer Namaz on the day of the festival.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim mob in Karnataka's Mandya name their village as 'Chota Pakistan'
107

A shocking video from Karnataka’s Mysuru has gone viral on social media platforms in which Muslims were heard declaring their village Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as “Chota Pakistan”.

According to the reports, the Muslims had assembled on the streets of Mysuru district’s Kavalande village on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. A large group of locals were seen occupying public roads to offer Namaz on the day of the festival.

The Muslim mob chanted the slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Naara e Takbeer”. The police were also heard asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, “Look at the gathering at our village”, to which another person speaking in Urdu was heard saying, “Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota” (This is mini Pakistan).

Then, the person recording the video says, “Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hai” (Kavalande means mini Pakistan).

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would ask the Superintendent of Police there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

“I will speak to the SP to look into it and take action,” Bommai said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhota pakistan, Karnataka Eid, Mandya village
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,676FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com