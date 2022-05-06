Earlier today, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police for his remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The exact moment of his arrest is captured in a video, which has now gone viral on the internet. In the clip that is doing the rounds on the internet, Bagga is seen being arrested by a team of police officers, presumably of the Punjab Police, seen inside the house of the BJP leader.

Exclusive video of arrest of Tajinder Bagga

तजिंदर बग्गा की गिरफ्तारी का एक्सक्लुसिव वीडियो @TajinderBagga

— Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) May 6, 2022

The video also shows the police officers taking Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to their cars parked outside his residence.

Punjab Police arrests BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested earlier today on May 6 by the Punjab Police. As news of Bagga’s alleged illegal arrest spread, a large number of BJP leaders and supporters were seen reaching the Janakpuri Police Station.

Times Now shared a video where a large number of BJP leaders were seen outside the Janakpuri Police Station. As per reports, there is no update yet on whether the local police were informed regarding Bagga’s arrest, as is required under the protocol.

The Delhi Police had then filed a kidnapping case following the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.

Bagga was not even allowed to wear his turban, alleges his father

Bagga’s father has told OpIndia that first, there were two policemen who entered the house and started talking very politely. There was nobody else in the house except him and Bagga at that point. In the meantime, the BJP leader got dressed and came out. After exchanging some pleasantries, several other policemen started entering the house forcefully. When they started entering the house, Tajinder Bagga’s aged father tried to record a video of their high handedness and while he was doing so, one policeman pulled him inside the room and assaulted him.”

Bagga’s father has stated that the BJP leader was not even allowed to wear his turban and even get dressed properly before being taken away forcefully by the Punjab Police team.

Punjab Police has stated that Bagga has been arrested under the process of law and he is being brought to be produced at court after being arrested by the SIT of SAS Nagar Police.