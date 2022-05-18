Another video by Project Veritas went viral on social media on May 17 where a Twitter employee was seen mocking billionaire Elon Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the Autism spectrum. Those who have Asperger’s often have difficulty relating to others on a social level.

BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology” Responsible For Company’s Inability to “Profit”; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech”; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously” Due to “Asperger’s” Making Him “Special”#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

The employee, identified as Alex Martinez, mocked Musk for having Autism. Speaking to the undercover Veritas agent, he said, “Like he’s a loony tune, he has Asperger’s. So he is special. We all know that. And that is fine. So here, no one is gonna say some f*ck*ng crazy sh*t because he is special.”

He continued, “I am like you are special needs– you are literally special needs. Literally, though, you really are. So, I cannot even take what you are saying seriously. Cause you are special.”

On Tuesday night, Project Veritas released part two of their Twitter exposé. This time they got lead client partner Alex Martinez on camera saying that Twitter as a company cares more about ideology than making money. But simultaneously, the employee expressed the thought that Twitter’s rules are what keeps advertisers happy.

People with Asperger’s syndrome find it difficult to socialise and may need communication therapy. Elon Musk had himself revealed in an episode of Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger’s. The condition, which was earlier included in the ‘Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders’ is now put under the Autism Spectrum disorder.

‘Twitter makes less money because of ideology’

Martinez is (or was) the lead client partner at Twitter. He said, “Well, right now, we don’t make a profit. So it’s gonna say ideology. Which is what’s led us into not making profits.”

He added, “If we’re implementing all these rules… and Elon wants to dismantle them, then technically our ideology has led us to not making money because we’re not making money, and Elon wants to turn it the other way so that we can make money, do you get what I mean?”

Martinez alleged that the advertisers were freaking out because Musk is continuously tweeting about free speech. “Yeah. Like who really knows what that even means?” he told the Veritas agent. He said, “As an advertiser, as my business is what I do every day and why I go out is like, we want (Twitter) to be as fair and transparent and accurate as possible. And if that means there’s a level of censorship to make it correct. Quote, unquote again. And what does correct mean? I guess, like, it just kind of goes into the idea of like, well, what is correct?”

‘Elon gonna f*ck everything’

Visibly upset about the deal and the possibility that Musk is going to demolish the eco-system they had created, Martinez said good and bad exist, and it is either bad or good. “It isn’t, it’s not like a mix of good and bad… It is like one or the other… is it truthful, or is it lies, or is it a mix of truth and lies? Where do you call- where do you draw the line?” he added.

Martinez said, “That’s why I hate this deal so much. Elon’s gonna f*ck everything up.” He added that the people would push Musk back as much as they could. Martinez said, “There are people that are gonna try to push back as much as they can, because we are doing… the rest of us who have been here, believe in something that’s good for the planet and not just to give people free speech.”

He said when the time comes when Musk has to talk to the employees, the people at the company will confront him about the misinformation policies of the social media platform. Martinez claimed people do not know how to make rational decisions unless the ‘correct things’ are out in public.

Towards the end, he showed the Veritas agent that a warning was issued to the staff about an upcoming expose by Project Veritas and that they should be careful. He said, “You are lucky that you met me organically cause I would be questioning everything about you.”

Martinez showed Veritas agent an internal memo asking employees to be careful of such exposes. Source: Project Veritas.

Musk reacted to the video

Elon Musk reacted twice to the video. In the first reaction, he just posted a sad emoji.

😔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s….”

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Earlier, the video of another Twitter employee Siru Murugesan was shared by Project Veritas, where he confessed that the micro-blogging platform is aligned with the far-Left and how it clamps down on Right-wing accounts.