Thursday, June 23, 2022
Diego Maradona death case: Eight including doctors, nurses, and psychologists accused of homicide, court orders trial

The accused have been identified as Leopoldo Luque who was Maradona's neurosurgeon and personal doctor, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, nurses Gisella Madrid, and Ricardo Almiron, their boss Mariano Perroni and doctors Pedro Di Spagna and Nancy Forlini.

OpIndia Staff
Diego Maradona death: 8 including doctors, nurses, psychologists accused of negligent homicide
Image source- ACL Sports
29

A cour in Argentina on Wednesday made public an important document in the death case of soccer legend Diego Maradona. The Court ordered eight people including the doctors, nurses, and psychologists who were taking care of Maradona before his death to appear for trial. The eight people have been accused of homicide.

According to the reports, the Court released a 236-page document to question the active or unwitting behaviours of all the accused which contributed to the death of Diego Maradona. Maradona who was considered one of the greatest soccer players in history died on November 25, 2020. He was 60.

This is after the medical board which was appointed in the year 2021 to investigate the death case revealed that the medical team that was looking after the soccer legend’s health acted in an inappropriate, deficient, and reckless manner. The doctors and the nurses have been accused of homicide which means taking life with intent.

While the eight have denied the allegations, a lawyer for Maradona’s sons, Mario Baudry has stated that the soccer legend was in a helpless condition during the time of his death. “As soon as I saw the cause, I said it was a homicide. I fought for a long time and here we are, with this stage completed,” Baudry was quoted.

The Argentine prosecutors have launched an investigation at the properties owned by Maradona’s doctors and accused nurses. If found guilty, the accused may face an 8 to 25 years of prison sentence under Argentinian law.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

