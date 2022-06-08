A post on Instagram in Karnataka called for the beheading of BJP politician Yashpal Suvarna and Sri Ram Sena leader Pramod Muthalik for money, igniting a terrifying intensification of the state’s hijab controversy.

Yashpal Suvarna, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary of the OBC Morcha, revealed that he is receiving death threats for opposing Hijab. Yashpal is also the vice-president of the Udupi government’s Pre-University College Development Committee.

As per Yashpal Suvarna, it is very common in public life to receive such messages and calls through social media but he will not take it seriously. He said, “When we work for the nation, anti-national organisations or traitors issue such threats from abroad. I will not take it seriously. It’s a part of life. We are doing our work within the limits of the Constitution. An Instagram post about me and Pramod Muthalik does not make any difference. We will not take back our steps.”

“I am not bothered about the Instagram post, however, I want to know who are the local people behind the issue. We will find them,” Yashpal Suvarna further stated.

A bounty has also been declared on social media on Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik. According to the social media post, whoever murders Survarna and Muthalik would receive Rs 10 lakh apiece.

According to sources, a police case has been filed at Udupi’s Kaup police station against the miscreants involved for the claimed messages and social media posts.

This comes after 24 students were suspended in Uppinangady municipality for attempting to wear a hijab in class despite many warnings from college administrators.

After protesting against their inability to wear the hijab, the students were handed notices. According to the warning, students must respond within three days of receiving it. It further states that students conspired with outside forces to resist the Karnataka High Court’s judgement.