On Monday, a terrible incident was reported in the Tembhurni area of Solapur, Maharashtra, where Congress city president Somnath Kadam along with his close aides attacked an old farmer while he was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital. The CCTV footage showed Kadam assaulting the old farmer, his son and another person with iron rods and sticks.

Tembhurni, Solapur, MH:



Congress city prez Somnath Kadam & five others first thrashed a Farmer (senior citizen) in the fields.



And later again thrashed the farmer along with his son & one more person; with iron rods & sticks in the hospital.



Notice he was already bleeding.

According to the local reports, Kadam had disallowed one of the laborers from entering the field of the elderly farmer and his son for daily labor. The duo then, who are also relatives of Kadam, had asked the reason for his interference in the fieldwork. However, Kadam lost his temper due to this questioning and attacked the old farmer and his son with iron rods and sticks in the field.

The farmer was severely injured in this attack and therefore he was admitted to the local hospital for treatment. However, Somnath Kadam was done with it, as he again assaulted the farmer in the hospital. Kadam along with five more persons entered the hospital and continued to brutally assault the injured farmer. Along with the farmer, his son and another person accompanying them were also assaulted by the Congress leader and his goons. The entire episode of assault was recorded in the CCTV footage of the private hospital, that went viral on social media.

The farmer’s community from the Madha town of Solapur strongly condemned the incident after they learned about the attack on the old farmer. They demanded strict legal action against Congress city president Somnath Kadam and five others involved.

Reportedly, a case has been registered against Kadam and his close aides for attacking the old farmer and his son and creating a ruckus in a private hospital. The Police have also arrested three persons in the case. Further investigations are underway.