Dear ‘journalists, Bollywood Divas and assorted intellectuals: The Maharashtra fiasco is not a ‘murder of democracy’, stop living in fool’s paradise

Dear “journalists”, Bollywood left divas and assorted “intellectuals”,

You have been beating your breasts and crying out aloud over the events of the past week.

Yes, it has been a disappointing week. Your carefully constructed façade of “best CM” who is an “able administrator” has come crashing. Who was the last able administrator that didn’t even know what most of his own MLAs are thinking?

And instead of confronting the truth, you have sought refuge in familiar lies – that democracy has been murdered and MLAs are “for sale” and “people’s verdict doesn’t matter”. You may want to wipe your brown noses (Tharoor™) and smell the real world.

No democracy is not being murdered this week. It was murdered when the winning alliance was broken and losers punished by people were made winners in a backroom deal. It was murdered when a family’s naked ambition for power and desire to promote another Pappu to perpetuate it resulted in the sacrifice of principles, insulting hundreds of grassroots leaders that worked for them.

In fact, in essence, Shiv Sena is being de-dynastified. This was not the first time in politics this happens. After all, this is how Jayalalitha defeated M N Janaki, wife of MGR and CBN took over the party from NTR’s nearest kin.

Leaders that joined Balasaheb for an ideology, however much you may hate it, can’t see it reduced to another Congress. After all, not all parties are filled with Mani Shankar Aiyars, Digvijayas and Jairam Rameshs.

Principles were murdered when you started dishing out certificates of secularism as soon as he emerged after a dip in the tank at 10JP. That’s when the Sanghis like us came to know there’s something more powerful than a dip in the Ganges. And we all know the reasons for such dramatic transformation of Shiv Sena from, as you yourself often said, a party of thugs to liberal progressives, was, to quote Sherlock Holmes, largely metallic.

Hypocrisy became as abundant as Terra Luna tokens when corrupt yellow journalists and charlatans amongst you started praising him as the best CM even before he did any real work.

And in the “opinion” of some of you, he was supposed to have handled COVID efficiently and “set an example” and “shows how easy it is to manage” – a certificate you issued even before we had cases in triple digits. And kept repeating that lie even as MH inched towards #1 in case numbers and deaths – then you started saying “he handled COVID well despite a high number of cases and deaths”. Viola! Heads you win, tails also you win! He could do no wrong. I did not see any of you corrupt frauds running around cremation grounds, video cameras in hand, or rural hospitals in MH invading the privacy of the sick and the mourning.

You chased after poor migrant workers that were chased out on hot and dusty roads, for TRP and sob stories, to attack Yogi, but not the prosperous states, including MH, that chased them out at moment’s notice without even food or water – that was your idea of “speaking truth to power”. I have a different name for it, but it is unprintable. I can whisper into your ears though.

All because Uddhav Thackeray declared obedience to you-know-who and kowtowed, just like you do. He attacked Modi day in and day out, even in alliance, but dared not say one word against the famiglia as he perfectly understands true fascism and the consequences of taking it on.

All he had to do was open his mouth and you leftists and “fearless journalists” started clapping and dared not to be the one to stop first. Just like your comrade pals overseas did with mass murderers and rapist savages like Stalin and Mao and Ceausescu. Go read your tweets!

Some of you were happy as the MVA regime went slow on crucial infrastructure projects, effectively killing them just out of spite – essentially doing the job you specialize in. After all, many of you travel first class to seminars in London or Paris, posting happy selfies, and live on fake fundraisers, why do you care about whether ordinary Mumbaikar gets to ride a public train.

How many of you were honest to admit, other than Uddhav Thackeray and his son, other Sainiks just stood to lose, even if they managed to get ministerial berths for now? After all, there is no way NCP-Congress will allow them to contest 100+ seats in the next poll! But then you are long used to presenting one family’s interest as above that of state, nation and everything else.

An alliance where each of the parties, with roughly the same number of MLAs, took turns holding the CM chair would have been more balanced, but that did not suit the ambition of UT. He had to wring the CM chair out of the dynasts, something BJP did not allow itself to be blackmailed into. In the process throwing his party as well as his comrades under the bus, destroying its long-term future. But you didn’t care. As long as it heralds the return of dynastic loot in Delhi and the good ol’ days when you lived on the table scrap. Now you are talking principles and outraging!

You are busy pretending as if Shinde was the first leader to check into a star hotel or resort, busy telling us how much each room costs – but then we know what you were doing when similar things were done by your friends.

Carry on, live in your fool’s paradise and velvet-lined echo chambers. Accumulate more brown(ie) points. The families deserve you as much as you deserve them.

The people know better.