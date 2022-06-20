On Monday, Nine members of the same family were found dead inside their house in Maharashtra’s Sangli. As per the prima facie evidence, the local Police suspect it to be the case of mass suicide.

Maharashtra | Nine members of a family found dead in Sangli, police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/lGblowncdI — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

In a shocking incident, the bodies of nine members of the same family were found in Mhaisal area in Miraj Taluka of Sangli district, in southern Maharashtra. As per primary reports, the family committed mass suicide by consuming poison. As per Hindustan News, The family of Dr Manik Yellappa Vanmor was under financial stress.

Owing to their abysmal financial condition, the family members consumed poison and died by suicide. Among the identified deceased include, Dr Manik Yellappa Vanmor, Akkatai Vanmor (mother), his wife Rekha and two children Pratima and Aditya. The bodies of Vanmor’s brother Popat, a teacher by profession, alongside his wife Archana, daughter Sangeeta and son Shubham were also recovered from the house.

The city police rushed to the site where a large number of people had already gathered. Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam informed that his team has found nine bodies in the house “of which three were found in a single place. The others were scattered all over the house,” he informed.

While the primary evidence has suggested the cause behind the death to be suicide, the police said that the same could only be confirmed after the postmortem report.