The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi that took place on 8th June 2022. In the weekly media briefing on 9th June 2022, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, “We’ve noted a recent incident of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi. We believe it’s another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities. We’ve conveyed our protest to Pakistan Govt, urging them to ensure safety, security & well-being of its minority communities.”

The response from the Ministry of External Affairs came within hours of the incident being reported in the Indian media. Arindam Bagchi informed this in the media briefing when asked about the stand taken by the Indian Government on this incident of temple desecration that took place in Karachi. Arindam Bagchi said that the Government of India has conveyed the protest to the Pakistan government and asked them to ensure the safety of the religious minorities in Pakistan. It is notable that incidents of temple desecration and idol vandalization in Pakistan are continuously increasing.

In one such incident of vandalism against the places of worship of the Hindus in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an idol of Lord Hanuman, placed in Shri Mari Mata Mandir in the Korangi area in Karachi was desecrated and the priest of the temple was also attacked. The temple is located in the ‘J’ area, a short distance from Korangi Police Station.

Video of the attack circulating on social media shows how the idol of the Hindu deity Hanuman was severely damaged and other religious things kept in the temple were also destroyed.

According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the temple was under construction hence the priest had brought the idols home located next to the temple. The miscreants vandalized the temple, destroyed the idols kept in his house, and also attacked the priest before fleeing. The police have not yet identified the people involved in the crime nor have made any arrests so far.