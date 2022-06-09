Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeNews Reports“Another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities”: MEA condemns vandalization of Hindu temple...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

“Another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities”: MEA condemns vandalization of Hindu temple in Pakistan

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Government of India has conveyed the protest to the Pakistan government and asked them to ensure the safety of the religious minorities in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan
Arindam Bagchi addressed weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on 9th June 2022. Image Source: YouTube Channel: Ministry of Extrenal Affairs, India
26

The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi that took place on 8th June 2022. In the weekly media briefing on 9th June 2022, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, “We’ve noted a recent incident of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi. We believe it’s another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities. We’ve conveyed our protest to Pakistan Govt, urging them to ensure safety, security & well-being of its minority communities.”

The response from the Ministry of External Affairs came within hours of the incident being reported in the Indian media. Arindam Bagchi informed this in the media briefing when asked about the stand taken by the Indian Government on this incident of temple desecration that took place in Karachi. Arindam Bagchi said that the Government of India has conveyed the protest to the Pakistan government and asked them to ensure the safety of the religious minorities in Pakistan. It is notable that incidents of temple desecration and idol vandalization in Pakistan are continuously increasing.

In one such incident of vandalism against the places of worship of the Hindus in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an idol of Lord Hanuman, placed in Shri Mari Mata Mandir in the Korangi area in Karachi was desecrated and the priest of the temple was also attacked. The temple is located in the ‘J’ area, a short distance from Korangi Police Station. 

Video of the attack circulating on social media shows how the idol of the Hindu deity Hanuman was severely damaged and other religious things kept in the temple were also destroyed.

According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the temple was under construction hence the priest had brought the idols home located next to the temple. The miscreants vandalized the temple, destroyed the idols kept in his house, and also attacked the priest before fleeing. The police have not yet identified the people involved in the crime nor have made any arrests so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alleged involvement of cops Nawab Ahmad, Akmal Khan and Naeem Akhtar, foreign funding, minors used as shields: New angles emerge in Kanpur violence case

OpIndia Staff -
From Beckonganj SHO's alleged role to Hayat Zafar Hashmi receiving foreign aid to participation of minors, the police are probing many new angles in the Kanpur violence case
Opinions

Mobocracy makes democracy bend to its will, the State bends down to accommodate the most violent, most vocal group

चंदन कुमार -
The police arrested Kamlesh Tiwari's murderers and the law is taking its own course in this case as well. But what course did the law take about the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' mob? Did it take any action against it? No. It did not. This again underlines that the mob is more powerful than the State.

The harsh realities of facing Islamic threats and radicalism: Why India cannot be France, China, or Israel

The slippery slope of blasphemy laws

Islamist fear wins: Indian news channels start removing content that can offend Muslims, show on ‘ex Muslims’ goes missing

‘I will make her do mujra, she deserves to be hanged’: Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar calls for Nupur Sharma’s murder, boasts about his...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kerala: Congress holds ‘Biryani’ protests demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over gold smuggling case, police use water cannons on protestors

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Sharma’s head will be found somewhere and torso somewhere else, will behead those oppose azaan and hijab’: Threatens radical Islamist at Jammu mosque

OpIndia Staff -

Alleged involvement of cops Nawab Ahmad, Akmal Khan and Naeem Akhtar, foreign funding, minors used as shields: New angles emerge in Kanpur violence case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani politician and meme star Aamir Liaquat Hussain, whose 3rd wife had called him ‘worse than Devil’, found dead in his house

OpIndia Staff -

Mobocracy makes democracy bend to its will, the State bends down to accommodate the most violent, most vocal group

चंदन कुमार -

Naveen Jindal gets death threats for ‘controversial’ tweet, demands security from govt, suspects hand of ‘toolkit’ gang in turning his tweet into a global...

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: 306 years ago, Mughals had stuffed Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s mouth with his son’s liver and heart before cutting...

Siddhi Somani -

Prophet remarks row: Maharashtra Police summons Naveen Kumar Jindal over FIR in Bhiwandi, asks to appear on June 15

OpIndia Staff -

The harsh realities of facing Islamic threats and radicalism: Why India cannot be France, China, or Israel

Sanghamitra -

Hyderabad gang-rape: Police to appeal Juvenile Justice Board to allow minor accused to be tried as adults to ensure maximum punishment

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,879FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com