Tuesday, June 21, 2022
NSA Ajit Doval hails the Agnipath scheme as a game-changer, says ‘no question’ of rollback

Insisting that the government will not backpedal on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, NSA Ajit Doval said it is not a standalone scheme and should be viewed from a perspective. He added that the scheme was introduced as a part of the government's priority to make the country secure and strong, adding that there won't be any rollback.

'No question of a roll back': NSA Ajit Doval on Agnipath scheme amid widespread protests
NSA Ajit Doval (L), Youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme (Image source- The Hindu, India.com respectively)
30

On Tuesday, National security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that the Agnipath recruitment scheme that led to unnecessary violent protests across the country, is not a standalone scheme and it should be looked at from a perspective. He added that the scheme was introduced as a part of the government’s priority to make the country secure and strong, adding that there won’t be any rollback.

“When PM Modi came to power in 2014, one of his prime priorities was how to make India secure and strong. That required many avenues, many steps – a multitude of them. It requires equipment, changes in systems and structures, changes in technology and change in manpower, policies and they have to be futuristic”, he said in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

He added that the entire concept of war is undergoing a great change which involves an invisible enemy. In such cases preparing for change was important, he highlighted. “Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change”, he said.

Explaining the scheme and banishing the myths revolving around it, Doval said that the scheme has been introduced to provide an opportunity to every Indian youth who has the desire and motivation to fight for the country. He said that the scheme is also meant to use the young energy and talent to make the country strong.

He also clarified that the Agnipath recruitment scheme was not at all tinkering with the concept of regiments. “As far as regiments are concerned, nobody is tinkering with it. They (regiments) will continue. The regimental system has not ended”, he said adding that Agniveers would never constitute the whole army. “Those Agniveers who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training, acquire experience over some time”, he stated.

Commenting on the violent protests that took place after June 14, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the NSA said that there’s no way one can justify the vandalism of public properties. “I think that the protests, raising your voice is justified and is permitted in a democracy. But this vandalism, this violence is not permitted and will not be tolerated at all,” Doval said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Advisor also spoke on the Kashmir issue where Kashmiri Hindus are being attacked by terrorists. He said that India is dealing with the problem in Kashmir effectively. “They are a vulnerable section and need protection. The government has taken various steps in the past and probably much more has to be done and that is being done. The best thing is to go on offensive mode against terrorists and make sure they’re accounted for”, he was quoted.

He added that after the abrogation of Article 370, the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir changed. “People are no more in the favour of Pakistan”, he said. He also added that “India intends to maintain good relations with its neighbours, including Pakistan, but certainly the tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low”. He also said that India has long-pending territorial disputes with China and the country will never tolerate any type of transgression.

Lauding the Agnipath scheme and PM Modi for visualizing its long-term benefits for the country, he asked the youths who want to become ‘Agniveers’ to be positive and have faith in the nation and the leadership.

On June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the chiefs of three armed forces, launched the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. Following the launch, throngs of ‘youth’ protesters rushed to the streets and vandalised public property under the guise of ‘protests’ and marches. So-called armed forces aspirants damaged public property, set fire to trains, and brought life to a standstill in various Indian states.

In Uttar Pradesh, violent protests were executed in Varanasi, Firozabad Amethi, Ballia, Mathura, Agra, and several other areas. The rioters raised slogans against the scheme and demanded its repeal. They set a bogey of an empty train on fire and also vandalized a few other trains in Ballia, Firozabad, and Varanasi. Reportedly, the UP Police has registered 6 FIRs against the miscreants and has arrested around 260 people from various parts of the state.

