Rajasthan: Jodhpur Police use a garbage van to transport a dead body to the hospital

In a shockingly callous incident from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the body of a daily wager, who was crushed by a bus in a roadside accident was taken to the hospital by police in a garbage collection vehicle. The mishap took place outside the police station in the Barkatullah Khan Stadium area, after which the body of the slain man was hurriedly dumped in a garbage truck by the policemen and sent away to the hospital.

According to the report by Hindi news portal Jagran, the Jodhpur Police even made secretive attempts to suppress the matter. However, the incident was revealed when the CCTV footage from a camera placed in the hospital lobby caught the garbage vehicle that reached the hospital premises.

Man killed in a road accident in Jodhpur. Body brought to hospital in a garbage tipper by the police pic.twitter.com/ksY8c2RApj — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 1, 2022

In the morning on Wednesday, a local daily wager was crushed under a bus parked near the ACP office, Pratapnagar, situated near Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Reportedly, the person slept under the bus the previous night and instantly met a tragic death after the bus driver started the vehicle. The daily wager was crushed under the tyre of the bus and died on the spot. The deceased person has been identified as Devram Prajapat, a resident of Bilara.

Upon receiving the information, city police officials reached the accident spot and waited for a vehicle to arrive at the spot. While the vehicle to carry the dead body failed to arrive on time, the police shifted his body to the trauma centre of MDM hospital in a garbage van owned by the civic body.

The National Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the matter after the police apathy came to the fore. The commission has sought a report from the police department in the next 15 days. The matter that has unfolded in Jodhpur has triggered widespread anger and outrage on social media.

BJP MP from Jaipur Rural Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan administration on Twitter. Calling the incident an act of shame, he wrote, “Everyone is ashamed to see the exploits of the Congress Raj. In the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the youth who died in a road accident was taken to the hospital by the police in a garbage car. Living the life of a common man under the Gehlot government is hell, even after death, the insensitivity shown by the government makes it miserable.”

Immediately taking cognisance of the matter, Dev Nagar police station in Jodhpur rushed to the scene upon receiving the preliminary information. According to reports, SHO Jai Kishan Soni ordered officials to remove the body from the location, since people started gathering at the spot in large numbers. When Head Constable Rawat Singh tried to get a taxi, it did not arrive on time. Responding to the situation, the police officers had no option but to carry the body of the victim to the hospital in a garbage van owned by the civic body.

Currently, Jodhpur police commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi has ordered ACP West, Chakraborty Singh, to investigate the matter.