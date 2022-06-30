While the nation is reeling in shock over the ISIS-style barbaric execution of a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal in Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on June 28, Rakesh Tikait, the expelled spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is exploiting the heinous incident to engage in petty politics.

Speaking to the media, Tikait has not only blamed the BJP government for Kanhaiya Lal’s brutal beheading but also gone ahead to trivialise the horrific act by terming it a ‘petty’ matter. The expelled ‘farmers leader’ also went on to defend the Pakistani link in the heinous murder.

#Breaking | Rakesh Tikait has blamed the BJP for the #Udaipur beheading.



Listen in to what he has said.@_anshuls shares details.@Shehzad_Ind, BJP shares his views.



Join the broadcast with @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/ChCG9W0fBe — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 30, 2022

‘Zara sa kuch hota hai, they (BJP) say Pakistan is involved’, Rakesh Tikait on Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading

Speaking to reporters, Tikait also questioned why such incidents were only taking place in Opposition-ruled states and remarked that even if something ‘small’ happens, BJP rushes to claim Pakistan’s hand.

“In places where there is no BJP government, such incidents will increase. The BJP at the centre is getting it done. The BJP government is very dangerous. Whenever something small (zara sa kuch) happens, they say Pakistan is involved. India has Constitution, Law, and Sections, what happened to Section 302? What will Pakistan do in this? Those who have done this murder, book them under Section 302,” said Rakesh Tikait.

Notably, the Kanhaiya all murder case has been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a Pakistan link emerged. During a press conference on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather confirmed that one of the two accused, Ghouse Mohammad, who carried out the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur has links with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and had visited Karachi in 2014.

Meanwhile, Republic TV quoted sources as saying that the accused allegedly visited Karachi twice and spent about 45 days in the Islamic country before returning to India and carrying out the heinous murder.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game. Earlier Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for making the post after his neighbour Nazim filed a complaint about the same.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal started to receive threats. He was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal had approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

However, the police did nothing to restrain those who were threatening him and didn’t provide security to Kanhaiya. The police had called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal then submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days.

On the 7th day, when he opened his shop, he was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal’s photograph, address and other information were distributed by Nazim and others. They had urged their community members to kill Kanhaiya Lal if they see him in the open or if he opened his shop.