The Prince of Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald Case. But unlike mere mortals like you and I, who have to live by the law of end, it seems the Shehzada Saleem is above law and would have his circus of half-wit clowns chant slogans and sing songs in his praise as if he is going fight a battle instead of answering tough questions on allegations of money laundering.

#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case



Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Just look at the visuals. A huge crowd of Congressis has gathered to see off their leader answer some tough questions by the ED. As the senior party leader and Wayanad MP enters the office, the loudspeaker plays noise which just adds more points to the argument that loudspeakers playing songs, slogans hailing any one particular person should be banned. One person sings Rahul Gandhiiiiiii Rahul Gandhiiiiiii zindabaaaaaad on the loudspeaker. This makes me feel immensely talented and am now contemplating becoming professional singer because even with a voice that sounds like a six year old high on sugar, I sound way better than that noise.

Thankfully, I was not the only one who thought there was something off about this song.

The original music is of the song 🎶 Zindabad… Mohabbat Zindabad 🎶 from MûghaI-e-Azam, while they taking SaIim for ❌cútíon as he revolted against his father for Anarkali. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bfjGMGyeeP — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) June 13, 2022

Popular Twitter account Neta Ji pointed out how the Rahul Gandhiiiiiiii Rahul Ganndhiiiiiiii zindabaaaaaaad seems like a ripoff of the Mughal-e-Azam song, “Mohabbat Zindabad”. A song that was played in the movie Mughal-e-Azam while character that played role of Mughal ruler Akbar sentenced his son Saleem for execution for revolting against his father and falling in love with kaneez Anarkali.

So, Congressis likely copied a song played during scene of execution of a hero who played Mughal emperor as their party leader went for ED questioning.

You can listen to full song here to get better idea.

As a forever romantic person, when Neta Ji posted it, I kind of thought it might be Mughal-e-Azam song. But it also triggered some repressed childhood memories of Shaktimaan, the Indian Superman. The Rahullllll Gandhhiiiiiiii in Congress’ theme song for the day also sounds like Shaktimaan title track.

Unfortunately, the playback of Shaktimaan title track is copyright restricted and cannot be shared here, but you can listen to it here.

I think it sounds more like Shaktimaan because one would want to believe that despite not having very high IQ, Congress workers would rather have their leader as a Superhero (even if Desi) rather than a dude who was asked by his father to be executed.

What do you guys think? In today’s ED summoning Rahul Gandhi drama, is he Shehzada Saleem or Shaktimaan? Please vote in the poll below:

This song sounds more like — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) June 13, 2022

National Herald case

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pitroda, are alleged to have been involved in ‘massive cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got unconditional bail in December 2015.