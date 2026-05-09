The Uttar Pradesh Police recently arrested two brothers, Akram Beg and Alam Beg, in connection with the rape and blackmail of a female doctor. The accused ran a gym called ‘Ultimate’, which was attended by around 80 Hindu women, yet it did not have a female trainer.

Alam Beg tricked the female doctor into drinking a sedative-laced pre-workout drink, claiming that it would help her shed weight. After consuming the drink, the doctor fell unconscious, after which the two brothers took her to a private room. They raped her there and recorded her obscene videos on the cameras installed in the room and their mobile phones. The brothers later blackmailed the doctor using the obscene videos and extorted money from her.

The doctor endured their harassment of the Beg brothers for nearly years before she finally mustered the courage to approach the police, which led to their arrest. The accused are seven siblings, all brothers, and many of them have criminal cases pending against them. Let’s take a look at the criminal acts of the siblings.

October 2024: Two brothers misbehaved with a Hindu woman and sent men after her

In October 2024, a woman filed an FIR against the two brothers. According to the FIR, accessed by OpIndia, the Hindu woman said that Akram and his brother Alam behaved indecently with her, verbally abused her, and threatened to kill her. She said that she was subjected to lewd remarks and inappropriate behaviour at the gym on multiple occasions. The victim said that on one occasion, Alam assaulted her and chased her out of the gym. She also accused the two brothers of sending men after her, harassing and threatening to kill her.

March 2024: Alam Baig enters a woman’s house and attempts to rape her

In May 2024, an FIR was filed against Alam Beg and others. In the FIR, a woman from Bareilly accused Alam of entering her home, attempting to rape her, and threatening to kill her. According to the FIR, which is available with OpIndia, the woman said that Alam Beg alias Chhote Miyan, who is her neighbour, had been sexually harassing her for some time. She added that Alam Beg is an alcoholic and had previously behaved indecently with her. The victim stated that she had informed her husband about this.

The incident mentioned in the FIR happened around 11 pm on March 30, 2024, when she was alone in her room. Alam Beg, who was drunk, entered her room with a knife. He allegedly lay down on her bed and forcibly performed obscene acts with her. He forcibly stripped the victim and attempted to rape her.

The victim said that when she protested and raised an alarm, Alam Beg brandished a knife and threatened to kill her. Seeing Alam waving a knife, the victim’s young children began crying and screaming, after which the accused fled the scene.

When the victim’s husband returned home about half an hour after the incident, she told him the entire incident. Her husband then went to the Alam’s house to confront him. Alam’s brother Mukarram alias Mickey, nephew Raza Khan, and Sohail Ahmed also arrived there.

As per the FIR, Alam and his relatives assaulted and abused the victim and her husband. Furthermore, they threatened to kill the entire family and expel them from the neighbourhood. The victim said that the accused are powerful and have influence in the area.

April 2025: Case filed against Alam Beg and his brothers for running a gambling den

In April 2025, a resident of Bareilly’s Baradari police station area accused Alam Beg and his brothers of running a gambling den, entering his home and assaulting him, and threatening to kill him.

According to a copy of the FIR, available with OpIndia, one Naseem Beg submitted a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) alleging that his neighbour, Akmal Beg alias Aua, his brother Alam Beg, Mukarram Beg alias Mikki, and their family members ran a gambling den. The complaint stated that anti-social elements and gamblers regularly gathered in the Gher Jafar Khan, Jhanda Wali Gali, Purana Shehar area.

According to the complaint, a crowd of gamblers and anti-social elements gathered in the area again around 9 pm on April 15, 2025. Naseem Beg called the police. After the police arrived, the gathering was dispersed, but the situation escalated as soon as they left.

Alam Beg, Mukarram Beg alias Mickey, and about 10-12 other gamblers arrived at Naseem Beg’s house and began kicking the gate and threatening him. The complaint states that the accused threatened Naseem, saying, “Today you called the police and stopped the work, now this will happen every day. If you create another obstruction, we will have the entire family killed.”

On the night of April 23, 2025, at around 10:50 p.m., Alam Beg, under the influence of alcohol, along with his cousin Mukarram Beg alias Mikki, and two other accomplices, entered Naseem Beg’s home while Naseem Beg and his wife were present. The accused abused and assaulted them. Alam Beg had a pistol in his hand, which he pointed at Naseem Beg.

Alam Beg threatened to kill Naseem and his wife for complaining to the police to stop his brother, Akmal Beg’s, gambling business. Naseem Beg also stated in his complaint that Mukarram Beg tried to kill him by strangling him.

August 2025: After the case was registered, Alam assaulted his neighbour.

A second FIR was registered against Alam and others on September 8, 2025, relating to the gambling and intimidation case registered in April 2025.

According to a copy of the FIR available with OpIndia, complainant Naseem Beg stated that on August 14, 2025, police officers arrived in his neighbourhood to investigate the gambling case from April 2025. Angered by this, Alam Beg, Uwais, and Ismail entered Naseem’s house the next day, August 15, 2025, at around 12 noon.

After entering Naseem’s house, the accused abused and assaulted him and his wife. Uwais hit Naseem’s head with a sharp weapon, causing his head to bleed.

According to the FIR, the accused then dragged Naseem out of the house, as the entire neighbourhood stood witness to the incident. When Naseem tried to record the acts of the accused on his mobile phone, Alam Baig snatched his mobile phone. The accused took out two SIM cards from the mobile phone.

Naseem Beg said that while leaving, the accused threatened him that if he did not withdraw the case filed earlier, his entire family would be killed.

The FIRs filed against the accused reveal a long, ongoing chain of criminal acts of the accused, involving targeting women, bullying, threats, assault, and creating an atmosphere of fear in the area. The repeated appearance of the same names in complaints filed by different people at different times reveals the long-standing dominance of these jihadists.

The FIR filed by the female doctor alleging rape, blackmail by making obscene videos, and extortion, is the latest in the series of criminal cases filed against the accused. The FIRs against the accused include allegations of indecency with women, attempted rape after trespassing into a home, running a gambling den, threatening with a gun, and assaulting women to withdraw their cases. The fact that about 80 Hindu women visited the ‘Ultimate Gym’ and the absence of any female trainers also raises many questions.

The Police are now faced with the challenge of not just investigating a single case but also finding out whether the criminal acts of the accused were part of a larger network that was systematically targeting women. Currently, the police have arrested Akram Beg and Alam Beg. One can hope that the police will not treat the current case as an isolated incident and will delve deeper into it to expose the network, if any, and bring those involved to book.

(This article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)