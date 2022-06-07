The Tamil Nadu police have nabbed a man named Raj Mohammed who had, on Monday, June 6, reportedly sent Whatapp messages threatening to blow up 6 RSS offices including two in Uttar Pradesh and 4 offices in Karnataka. Mohammad, a resident of the Pudukodi district of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the state police based on the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. The UP ATS team will now be bringing the suspect to Lucknow on transit remand.

Notably, the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow had registered an FIR in the case, hours after a bomb threat was made to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao. The messages were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Kannada from international numbers.

Lucknow Police said, “An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS office in Lucknow and Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm yesterday. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced.”

The police team further added that the number was being traced with the help of the Cyber Cell.