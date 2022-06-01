On June 1, Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving clean chit to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain. The Delhi health minister was arrested by ED on May 30 in a money laundering case connected to the hawala transactions by a Kolkata-based company. Addressing a press conference, Smriti Irani tabled ten questions for Kejriwal regarding the matter. Irani said, “Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal gave clean-chit to Satyendra Jain. While posing as a judge, he acquitted Jain in a public court.”

She questioned, “Can Arvind Kejriwal deny the fact that Satyendra Jain did money laundering worth Rs 16 crores 39 lakh using 56 Shell Companies with support of his family members and hawala operators?”

मेरा पहला सवाल अरविंद केजरीवाल जी से ये है कि क्या वो इस बात को स्पष्ट कर सकते हैं कि सतेंद्र जैन ने 4 शैल कंपनियों को अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के माध्यम से 16.39 करोड़ रुपये की, 56 शैल कंपनियों के माध्यम से, हवाला ऑपरेटर्स के सहयोग से, 2010-16 तक मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग की या नहीं। pic.twitter.com/IHkOxtPnHx — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 1, 2022

In the second question, she asked Kejriwal, “Is it true that Satyendra Jain has admitted to indulging in money laundering activities worth Rs 16 crores 39 lakh under Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016 via Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain?”

She further asked, “Is it true that Principal Commissioner of Income Tax rejected the claims that Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain owned the money and said it was owned by Satyendra Jain?”

In the fourth question, she asked, “Is it true that Division Bench of Delhi High Court said in its order dated August 8, 2019, confirmed that Satyendra Jain did money laundering of Rs 16 crores 39 lakh?” She added if Kejriwal did not have a copy of the said order, BJP workers would send a copy with due respect.

केजरीवाल जी, क्या ये सत्य है कि प्रिंसिपल कमिश्नर ऑफ इनकम टैक्स ने इस बात को कहा कि 16.39 करोड़ के कालेधन के सही मालिक स्वयं सतेन्द्र जैन हैं?



क्या ये सत्य है कि डिविजन बैंच दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 2019 के अपने एक ऑर्डर में इस बात की पुष्टि की कि सतेंद्र जैन ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग की है? pic.twitter.com/OUyZ00BRS8 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 1, 2022

She questioned, “Is it true that Satyendra Jain is the owner of Shell Companies?” The names of the companies, as stated by Irani, are Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd and Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd. She said Jain operates these companies with his wife. “Satyendra Jain and his wife have majority shareholding in one more company named JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd,” she added.

In the next question, she asked, “Is it true that 200 Bigha land came under the ownership of Satyendra Jain in different areas of Delhi that had unauthorized colonies using the money he had laundered?”

केजरीवाल जी क्या ये सत्य है कि इस कालेधन के माध्यम से सतेन्द्र जैन ने दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में 200 बीघा जमीन का मालिकाना हक अपने लाभ में लिया।



– श्रीमती @smritiirani — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 1, 2022

In the seventh question, she asked, “Is it true that the department that is under Satyendra Jain vouched for authorizing the colonies near which the 200 Bigha land was located?”

She further asked, “Is it true that Satyendra Jain is the prime accused in the charge sheet under the Prevention of Corruption Act?”

In the ninth question, she asked, “Is it true Satyendra Jain’s companies offered the Income Tax department to impose a tax on the illegitimate income worth 16 crores 39 lakh that belonged to Satyendra Jain?

In the last question, she asked, “Should a person like Satyendra Jain, who admitted to doing money laundering, remain a minister in the AAP-led Delhi government?”

Irani said Kejriwal had claimed in May 31 press conference that corruption means sedition. “Is Kejriwal supporting a traitor?” she questioned.

Kejriwal gave clean-chit to Jain

On May 31, Cm Kejriwal said in a press conference that he had examined the case against Jain and called if ‘fake’. He said, “I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean.”

Satyendra Jain sent to ED custody

In an alleged money laundering case, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to be held in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 9th. Satyendar Jain, the Delhi Health Minister and a prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader, was arrested on Monday, May 30 in connection with a money laundering case involving a Kolkata-based firm and hawala transactions. Following his arrest on Monday, Satyendra Jain was brought before the court on Tuesday.

On August 25, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Based on this FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED initiated a criminal case against the AAP leader, alleging that Jain could not clarify the source of cash received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder. From 2010 to 2014, the firms allegedly laundered Rs 16.39 crores in funds.