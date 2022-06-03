Another bomb making cottage factory exploded in West Bengal yesterday, which happened to be the residence of a local Trinamool Congress leader. The incident took place in Hingalganj village in North 24 Parganas district, where the house of TMC leader Ekbal Ahmed exploded while crude bombs were being made. Reportedly, one person died in the blast while another several others were injured.

It happened on Thursday night, when while allegedly making crude bombs, one of them exploded due to some accident. This explosion caused a series of explosions of already made bombs, aided by materials used for making the bombs. It caused such a massive blast that the entire house was blown off.

One person died in the incident, who has not been identified as Ataur Sardar. One hand of a 25-year-old man named Sujan Gazi was blown by the massive blast. However, according to the villagers, Sujan is hiding somewhere instead of seeking treatment. Several other persons were also injured in the incident.

The blast caused a panic among the villagers, who could not sleep due to the sound of explosion and the screams of the injured victims. First they heard the sound of one explosion, but after few moments a series of blasts started. The blasts went on for a long time, indicating there was a large stockpile of completed bombs. Initially the villagers had locked themselves in their houses in fear, as they didn’t know what was happening. But when the sounds of blasts ended, they came out and reached the spot. They have reported spotting several injured people.

The villagers informed that police, and the police shifted the injured to the hospital. However, one of them was declared death. The body of the dead victim was burnt beyond recognition, but later authorities were able to identify him as Ataur Sardar.

The villagers are still in panic bomb fearing presence of more bombs in the area. A large police force has been deployed in the village, and the village is being searched to see if there are more bombs or bomb making units in the village.

Later police reached the site and started an investigation. The house has been completely cordoned off by the cops, and the villagers are being questioned. Reportedly, remains of a large cache of bomb making material has been found in the house.

TMC leader Ekbal Ahmed, the owner of the house, was absconding after the incident, but later on he was arrested by police. Notably, Ahmed’s wife Arfa Bibi is a member of the Panchayat.

Regarding the reason for making the bombs, it is being speculated that it can be due to rivalry between two contractors. Reportedly, some days ago two contractors were involved in a dispute over renovation of a pond in the village. Villagers are speculating that the bombs could have been made to settle this dispute. Police are also considering this angle while probing the case.