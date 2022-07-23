Al-Qaeda calls to kill Egyptian TV host Ibrahim Eissa for criticising Islam

Al-Qaeda has made a call to assassinate Ibrahim Eissa, an Egyptian TV host who is a staunch opponent of fundamentalist Islam. On July 16, 2022, As-Sahab, Al-official Qaeda’s media outlet, issued a 16-page essay by preacher Abu Awwab Al-Hasani calling for the execution of Eissa, a longstanding opponent of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist and jihadi ideas.

Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation issues death threat against Egyptian TV host Ibrahim Eissahttps://t.co/u6etsMifV2 — Ahram Online (@ahramonline) July 20, 2022

The Al-Qaeda piece is a response to an edition of a weekly show named Debatable, aired by Egyptian TV presenter Eissa on the US government-funded Alhurra satellite network in February 2022, headlined “Khalid Bin Al-Walid: Commander or Murderer?” In this episode, Eissa, a sharp critic of fundamentalist Islam, examines current Muslims’ worship of Khalid bin Al-Walid, one of the Prophet Muhammad’s most important generals who led many of Islam’s early conquests.

The As-Sahab article refutes Eissa’s assertions by hailing Khalid bin Al-Walid as one of Muhammad’s finest Companions and one of the best Muslims to have ever lived. It also accuses Eissa and Alhurra of being complicit in the United States’ anti-Islam plot and calls for the murder of the TV host.

The Al-Qaeda article claims that “the sinful liar Ibrahim Eissa” is the most current to “ridicule” Islamic heroes with his episode criticising Khalid bin Al-Walid, despite the fact that freethinking media celebrities and “liars of modern atheism” are not the first to do so.

Al-Hasani claims that Eissa and his guests’ description of the Islamic conquests as a “barbaric occupation” was only motivated by “enmity to Allah’s religion and His Messenger’s Sunnah.” The pro-AlQaeda cleric closes his piece by anticipating that other scholars and preachers will respond to programmes like Eissa’s, which were developed “to spread atheism, heresy, licentiousness, and vice in the entire world.”

This is not the first time Eissa has been threatened with death. On March 1, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a banner urging Egyptian Muslims to behead Ibrahim Eissa, branding him as an “atheist heretic” who has “harmed Allah and the Prophet.”

Who is Ibrahim Eissa

Ibrahim Eissa is an Egyptian TV host well known for his vehement opposition to Salafism, the Muslim Brotherhood, and political Islam. He has received countless death threats from terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS and their sympathizers. On June 3, 2022, Eissa said on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) that the Muslim Brotherhood controls all organisations in Europe that represent Muslims. As a consequence, liberal journalists and politicians in the West support Islamic radicalism in order to value diversity of culture.

Eissa presented on his show, which played on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) on September 1, 2021, that if given the chance, the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamists will impose the same form of Islam as the Taliban, since this is the pinnacle and core of “all the Islamic ideas.”

Eissa stated on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) on December 16, 2020, that youngsters in Egypt are being taught to glorify combatants of war as heroes, and that Jihad, conquering, and expanding Islam are innate values. Eissa contended that children should be taught that science and creativity are expressions of achievement and not Jihad.