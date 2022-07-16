Saturday, July 16, 2022
Calcutta HC orders high-level probe into abduction of a pig from Kalyani district court, directs legal action against police officer for inaction

The pig that lived in Kalyani District Court premises and fed by advocates and others, was abducted by some people in a vehicle, which was caught in CCTV

Calcutta HC orders high-level probe to find pig 'abducted' from district court
The pig was allegedly 'abducted' from the premises of Kalyani District Court.
On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a high-level probe into the mysterious disappearance of Ghana, a pig that roamed the grounds of Kalyani Court before being allegedly kidnapped by a group of men four months ago. In addition, the court directed the Ranaghat SP to initiate legal action against the investigating officer for his failure to act.

The pig had lived on the Kalyani ACJM court grounds for a long time and was well-known to visitors. Every day, he and the stray dogs would be fed by a number of advocates. Consequently, when it sent missing, a group of his caretaker advocates and locals came together and filed a police case at Kalyani police station after he was “abducted” by unidentified individuals on March 25.

Justice Shampa Sarkar, who had already heard the case twice, castigated the police’s inaction on Friday. The court was interested to learn why, despite having video evidence of the pig kidnapping episode, the police were unable to locate the vehicle involved and the alleged criminals. She also asked the Ranaghat SP to keep a close eye on the inquiry.

From the CCTV footage. (Source: TOI)

The police were informed by the night guards on duty at the court that several unidentified individuals had arrived in a car and taken the pig away. However, it is claimed that the police did nothing. Days later, under the direction of Anumita Bhadra, a group of advocates went to the police and filed a missing complaint. “Four unknown people came in a white car and forcibly dragged the pig (Ghana) out of the court premises and took him away. The car had a yellow number plate. Two among the night security guards recorded the entire episode on their cellphones,” the complaint mentioned.

The Kalyani Police eventually filed an FIR based on the complaint. However, with the police probe having yielded no results, a group of advocates petitioned the Calcutta High Court last week, claiming police inactivity.

Justice Sarkar also instructed the Ranaghat SP to take legal action against the investigating officer for failing to incorporate certain provisions of the 1979 Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act into the complaint. The court additionally ordered that adequate security measures be maintained at the Kalyani ACJM court after taking notice of the incident.

