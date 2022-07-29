In the wee hours of Wednesday (July 27), the Delhi police arrested a man named Firoz Khan for murdering his friend over an extra piece of roti. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Munna from Madhya Pradesh, who worked as a rickshaw puller.

A rag picker by occupation, Firoz had gone dining with his ‘friend’ Munna on Tuesday (July 26) night at a roadside Dhaba in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi. According to eyewitness Lakhan, the accused had demanded an extra roti and curry from Munna. The latter gave in to his request promptly. However, Firoz again asked for another roti, a request turned down by the victim.

दिल्ली में सिर्फ़ 1 रोटी के लिए दोस्त की हत्या



– करोल बाग में 2 लोग ढाबे पर गए, साथ खाना खा रहे थे, तभी 1 रोटी अधिक नहीं मिलने पर फ़िरोज़ ने चाकू से 3-4 बार घोंपकर दोस्त मुन्ना को मार डाला।



– मुन्ना रिक्शा चालक था। CCTV की मदद से फ़िरोज़ पकड़ा गया, उसने गुनाह क़बूल लिया है। pic.twitter.com/OkSmX7hdo6 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) July 28, 2022

This led to a heated argument, following which Firoz began throwing blows at Munna. The rag picker then stabbed his ‘friend’ in the stomach 3-4 times with a knife and fled the crime scene.

On being informed about the matter, the police reached the crime scene and rushed the victim to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Munna, who was only 40 years old, was declared dead on arrival. Excessive bleeding due to the stabbing caused the death, according to the doctors.

While speaking about the matter, DCP Shweta Chauhan informed, “On July 26 late night, the Karol Bagh police station received a call that a person was lying unconscious.”

“ASI Nitaj Tyagi was then sent to the crime spot and the victim was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The doctors attending to Munna declared him brought dead,” she added. The cops then sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem.

Accused Firoz Khan nabbed within 6 hours

The police analysed the CCTV footage and formed a team to nab Firoz. Following a 6-hour-long manhunt, the accused 26-year-old Firoz Khan alias Munnu was apprehended from a park in Karol bagh. He was found sleeping in the park after murdering Munna.

The police recovered the weapon used in the crime as well as his blood-stained clothes. During interrogation, the rag picker confessed to killing his friend Munna.

Firoz hails from the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh while the victim was a native of Ratiya Pura village in Madhya Pradesh. During the interrogation, police found that Firoz is illiterate, and he was thrown out of his house by his family for excessing drinking. Munna was a rickshaw puller by occupation and is now survived by his family members.