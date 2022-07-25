Tesla and SpaceX boss and world’s richest man Elon Musk has denied the news reports that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, leading to their divorce earlier this year. Musk has called the reports that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan in December 2021 ‘Total BS’. Sergey Brin and his second wife Nicole Shanahan separated on 15th December 2021, before filing for divorce in January 2022.

Taking to Twitter to deny the report, Musk tweeted, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Elon Musk further went on to share that he hasn’t even had sex in a long time, forget about having an affair with Brin’s wife. Billionaires Elon Musk and Sergey Brin are long-term friends, with Brin even helping out Musk with $500,000 to keep Tesla afloat at the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. Brin was also one of the first persons to get a Tesla car when production for the electric car started.

Musk also tweeted that Wall Street Journal has run a number of hit pieces on him and his company Tesla.

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.



They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs.



Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

WSJ reports that Elon Musk and Sergey Brin’s friendship fell apart over Musk’s affair with Brin’s wife

Earlier, Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk and Sergey Brin’s friendship is over and they are no longer on talking terms after Musk had an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. As per WSJ, the alleged affair took place in early December 2021, at the Art Basel event in Miami. Art Basel is a multiday, annual festival that draws wealthy attendees from around the world.

The report further added that at a party. Elon Musk dropped to one knee in front of Brin and apologised profusely for the transgression and begged for forgiveness. Sergey Brin and his wife separated shortly afterward on 15th December 2021 citing irreconcilable differences.

Brin, who is worth 90 Billion Dollars, and Nicole, who is the founder of legal technology company ClearAccessIP and the Bia-Echo Foundation, are currently negotiating a divorce settlement expected to be around one Billion Dollars.

At the time of the alleged affair, Elon Musk was “semi-separated” from his girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had a daughter via surrogacy in December 2021.