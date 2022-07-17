A Bajrang Dal activist was attacked by a group of Islamists in Surat on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Bajrang Dal’s Surat city Satsang President Pinkesh Rana was returning to his home in the evening on Saturday when he was attacked.

As he reached the Brahman Faliya area near Begampura, three men passed by on a Pulsar bike hitting Pinkesh Rana’s moped. This caused a heated exchange of words between Pinkesh Rana and the attackers. This led to a scuffle as the three men assaulted Pinkesh Rana. In his complaint, Pinkesh Rana said that the attack was carried out because of a complaint he earlier made against unrest.

The complaint mentions that the three attackers thrashed Pinkesh Rana down from his moped and started beating him up with a sickle. One of the attackers also hit Pinkesh Rana with a belt. In the meantime, a crowd gathered around. The man beating Pinkesh Rana with a belt dragged him on the road and said, “This man is roaming around as if he is some big Hindu leader. Beat him.”

CCTV footage of the incident. Image Courtesy: OpIndia Sources

Yagneshbhai Patel is the Bajrang Dal coordinator of the Shahpore area in Surat. He was passing by coincidentally. Identifying Pinkesh Rana, he intervened along with another person to disperse the crowd and saved Pinkesh Rana. In the complaint, Pinkesh Rana alleged that he was attacked because in the police Lok Darbar he had raised the issue of the properties purchased by Muslims in the Golwad and Mahidharpura areas and the unrest created thereafter. Pinkesh Rana claimed that the attackers were already angry at him because he raised these questions in front of the police in the Lok Darbar, that is – the public hearing.

Bajrang Dal leader Yagneshbhai Patel, who witnessed the incident in the matter, told OpIndia, “I was standing near a Chinese food stall at the same spot when this incident took place. When the mob was beating Pinkesh Rana, I identified him and intervened in the scuffle with the help of another friend and rescued him. Meantime, the mob also attacked me. A crowd of thirty to forty people arrived suddenly and had we not intervened, there could have been a serious incident. This does not seem to be an accidental incident because many people in the mob had some or other weapon in their hands. I suspect that this is a pre-planned attack.”

In connection with the entire incident, Pinkesh Rana lodged a legal complaint in the Mahidharpura police station against Nasir, Arman, Zaheer, Javed, Adil, Asif, Javed Langda and Yusuf, etc. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 323, 143, 147, and 504 of the IPC and took further action.

According to police sources, the police took action after the FIR was registered. The police traced and arrested three accused in connection with this attack on the Bajrang Dal activist in Surat. The arrested accused are currently being interrogated. According to the guidelines, the arrested accused will be presented in court after their corona test.

This is not the first case of such an attack. Earlier, an Islamic mob had entered the house of a youth in the Sagbara area of the Narmada district and attacked him.