Sunday, July 24, 2022
Updated:

Ranchi: Jharkhand police arrest all four cattle smugglers who killed on-duty sub-inspector Sandhya Topno

The four arrested accused in the case are identified as Nigaar Khan, Sajid, Shahid, and Tahid.

OpIndia Staff
Sandhya Topno
Ranchi Police have arrested all the four accused in the case
4

All the four accused who mowed down a woman police officer Sandhya Topno to death in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district have been arrested by Jharkhand police in the state capital Ranchi. One of the accused Nigaar Khan was arrested by the police on the spot. Three other accused, who were on the run since the incident, were arrested by the police on Sunday 24th July 2022. The accused are involved in cattle smuggling in the state.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Ranchi SSP Kaushal Kishore said, “Total 4 accused have been arrested so far. All of these are involved in the incident. The owner and the driver of the van with which SI Sandhya Topno was mowed down, were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. In addition, two other accused have been arrested. Police are doing everything possible to crack down on the syndicate of cattle smugglers.”

The four arrested accused in the case are identified as Nigaar Khan, Sajid, Shahid, and Tahid. City SP Anshuman Kumar told, “Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was purposefully mowed down with the pick-up van. One of the accused named Nigaar Khan was nabbed on the spot. Another accused Sajid was absconding. Sajid, his brother Shahid and their father Tahid – all of them are now arrested.”

It is notable that on 20th July 2022, sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was mowed down while she was on duty leading to her death. She was crushed by these arrested accused who were reportedly smuggling cattle. Officer Sandhya was chasing the vehicle that was carrying the animals illegally. She got a tip about the vehicle and ran after the vehicle to nab the accused. However, the accused drove the vehicle in the opposite direction to crush the officer on the spot. Sub-Inspector Sandhya Topno was then immediately shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where the doctors declared her dead. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

